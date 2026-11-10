By VP Singh, Pradeep S Mehta, & Sohom Banerjee

Thorium’s history presents an arresting paradox. A technology capable of producing electricity has spent decades searching for a durable commercial proposition. Nearly half a century ago, America’s Shippingport reactor generated approximately 2.13 billion gross kilowatt-hours (kWh) through its thorium-uranium-233 breeder core. After over 29,000 effective full-power hours, the core contained 1.39% more fissile material than at inception. The science had registered a considerable achievement. Alas, an industry did not follow.

Oak Ridge supplied another chapter. Its Molten-Salt Reactor Experiment operated between 1965 and 1969, reaching about 7.4 megawatts (Mw) thermal and accumulating 13,172 equivalent full-power hours. These were experimental accomplishments, although the installation did not generate commercial electricity. America’s molten-salt programme ended in 1973 as the Atomic Energy Commission focused on other designs. Technical promise had encountered the consequential choices through which governments determine which technologies acquire industrial momentum.

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Uranium’s ascendancy became self-reinforcing. Established suppliers accumulated operating experience and familiar regulatory procedures made each additional investment easier to justify. Thorium faced the expense of entering an industry organised around another fuel. For a utility, adopting innovation entails obligations extending well beyond purchasing equipment. Workforce preparation, dependable servicing, and confidence that specialist suppliers will remain available throughout a plant’s operating life.

Resource economics strengthened the incumbent’s position. The Nuclear Energy Agency-International Atomic Energy Agency Uranium 2024 assessment identified 7.93 million tonnes of recoverable uranium resources as of January 2023, across recovery-cost categories extending to $260 per kilogram. It judged these sufficient for projected nuclear growth through 2050 and beyond, provided production investment materialised. Geological sufficiency does not preclude shortages caused by delayed mines or disrupted trade. Nevertheless, it weakens the immediate commercial imperative to finance an alternative fuel system merely to avert resource exhaustion.

The distinction between fuel abundance and electricity affordability is equally consequential. A 2012 UK National Nuclear Laboratory assessment attributed about 60% of nuclear generating costs to capital, 20% to operations and maintenance, and 15% to front-end fuel. Uranium ore represented roughly 5%. These historical proportions are illustrative. Within that cost structure, even doubling the ore price would increase total generating costs by roughly 5%, with other expenses unchanged.

The financial implications are sobering. Assume investments of Rs 15 crore per Mw, annualised over 60 operating years at an 85% capacity factor. Raising the real cost of capital from 5% to 12% increases capital recovery from Rs 1.06 to Rs 2.42 per kWh. These capital-only calculations exclude fuel, operations, construction-period interest, waste, and decommissioning. They establish no thorium tariff; they reveal how the price of uncertainty can overwhelm prospective savings in feedstock.

Operating performance imposes another discipline. At an 8% financing rate, lowering the assumed capacity factor from 85% to 70% raises that capital component from Rs 1.63 to Rs 1.98 per kWh. A reactor’s commercial proposition thus depends on the electricity it consistently sells. Maintenance intervals, replacement components, and unscheduled outages lie at the centre of investment appraisal.

The International Energy Agency observes that lengthy permitting process and construction can postpone a large reactor’s breakeven point until 20-30 years after project initiation. Thorium development adds uncertainty about technologies and supporting facilities that must advance together. An attractive estimate for an eventual mature system cannot establish the affordability of the transition required to reach it. Expenditure precedes revenues, sometimes by many years.

Appraisal must also distinguish the merits of a fuel from those of the reactor using it. A novel reactor may promise simpler construction or better thermal efficiency while remaining capable of using uranium. Crediting every design improvement to thorium would distort the comparison. The relevant test is whether introducing thorium demonstrably improves the same reactor system’s overall performance sufficiently to cover the additional costs and risks it creates across its expected operating life.

India could adapt the US Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) voucher model to fund access to specialised laboratory services. GAIN directs funding to national labs rather than paying businesses directly and requires recipients to contribute at least 20% of project costs, including eligible in-kind contributions. Indian testing credits could support defined materials or fuel-qualification tasks, with access agreements specifying IP rights. This would help firms resolve expensive technical questions without constructing their own testing infrastructure.

Utilities should shape these projects before tests begin. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India could invite developers to propose limited trials against operator-defined requirements and conventional-fuel benchmarks. Participating firms should submit costed qualification plans, while utilities could retain conditional purchase options after regulatory clearance and independently verified performance gains. Such arrangements would create a credible customer pathway without committing consumers to an unproven fleet.

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Procurement should also address the supplier’s obligations throughout operation. Before ordering a demonstration plant, the operator should obtain costed maintenance schedules, critical-spares arrangements, staff training, and provisions for accessing essential technical documentation if the vendor fails. These requirements would expose lifecycle costs that an attractive construction quotation can conceal.

Where energy security justifies paying more, government should state the maximum premium it is prepared to support and its duration. Any subsequent procurement should compare that premium with alternative fuel-security measures. Commercial expansion would then depend on customer demand within an explicit public-support ceiling, rather than an assumption of indefinite subsidy.

Shippingport’s lesson endures; an experiment can establish scientific possibility while leaving the customer’s investment problem unresolved. India can improve thorium’s prospects by making laboratory access affordable, procurement conditional, and supplier obligations credible. The ambition deserves institutions capable of turning technical achievement into repeatable commercial value.

Singh is a BJP leader and former Governor of Punjab; Mehta is Secretary General of CUTS International; and Banerjee is associated with the Jaipuria Institute of Management.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.