Think global, hire local – It’s not just Madhya Pradesh, other states doing it as well

Newly-elected Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath came in for a lot of flak when, soon after assuming office, he said he was going to put in a new rule to the effect that, if firms investing in the state wanted various incentives, they would have to hire at least 70% of their staff from the local population—he did not state whether this applied to just workshop staff or to even senior management. When new investment was made, he said in a statement that seemed a flashback to the Marathi manoos days of the Shiv Sena, people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar came and took the jobs while the locals remained unemployed. Given India is a union of 29 states and not 29 separate countries, such a move is clearly bad news given the precedent it sets; if Madhya Pradesh will give incentives only if people from the state are hired, what is to prevent a Punjab, say, to legislate that wheat produced in the state will be sold at a higher price if it is to be transported across to another state.

Indeed, in 2005, the Orissa government’s Gridco started selling electricity it bought for `1.1 per unit to the Power Trading Corporation (PTC) at Rs 4.7 per unit within the boundaries of the state; PTC, in turn, was buying the power to sell it outside the state. Since this was much higher than the cost of power being sold within the state, an official in the Planning Commission, Gajendra Haldea, filed a petition at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) against this in his private capacity, arguing that this was discrimination and should not be allowed; more so, since the law was clear that only a 4 paise commission could be allowed for a sale across borders. In this case, PTC paid a lot more within Orissa (this was not regulated by the central electricity act) but charged a 4 paise markup when it transferred this across the border! While CERC said an intra-state sale was beyond its remit, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (ATE) recognised the charade of inter-state sales being disguised as an intra-state one and ruled against it. Sadly, however, the Supreme Court overruled the ATE ruling and, in that sense, allowed, Orissa-for-Oriyas, as it were, in the power sector—in this case, utilities charged a lower tariff for sales within the state but a higher price when it was sold outside the state.

If this wasn’t bad enough, it turns out Kamal Nath is not alone in his hire-locals policy. In 2009, when Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, the state’s policy of assistance to MSMEs laid out that an interest subsidy—7% for micro enterprises and 5% for SMEs—would only be given to units if at least 85% of their total staff were locals, and this was 60% in the case of supervisory and managerial staffers. It is not clear whether the policy was actually implemented strictly, but earlier this year, the state’s chief minister Vijay Rupani said a law would be brought in to ensure that 80% of employment came from within the state and, within this, 25% would have to come from the area in which the plant was set up. Maharashtra, news reports said, was planning to make it mandatory for new units to hire 80% local staff in order to get incentives and, in the case of Goa, the number is 60%. Kamal Nath’s policy is retrograde, but others are as bad.