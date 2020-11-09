The world is made up of all personality types, and therefore it is beautiful; what’s your personality type?

Another research says that the US has 50% individuals who fall in the Type A category, 40% in the Type B category, and 10% in Type C and Type D categories.

By Vidya Hattangadi

In the late 1950s, cardiologists Meyer Friedman and RH Rosenman coined the term ‘Type A’ and ‘Type B’ personality types. Friedman and Rosenman said that Type A personalities are competitive in nature; they tend to become self-critical when they do mistakes. They strive towards goals and rarely have a sense of joy in their efforts or accomplishments; Type A people experience a significant life imbalance. This is characterised by high work involvement.

Comparatively, Type B people look like laidback individuals. They have the ability to relax, enjoy small undertakings, and they like to enjoy the small things in life. Although they too get stressed, it’s rare. Type B personalities are non-judgmental and tolerant people. They usually exhibit higher levels of satisfaction in life. They are aware of their abilities and work progressively towards their goals. They enjoy their achievements. They are not too much stressed out to excel. They do get disappointed when they fall short of their goals, but they don’t get overwhelmed like Type A people do. Type B people accept failures more easily. They enjoy outings, games and contests. They participate in competitions and contests not for the sole objective of winning, but for the love of the game. They are thoughtful and innovative. They allow themselves to explore and fail, if necessary.

In business organisations, a Type A personality will always be in demand because they are competitive, energetic, impatient, and are always under pressure to finish work on time. To a great extent, Type A personalities are the most sought-after by employees. However, a tremendous amount of work has been done by psychologists on personality types and they have found that Type A are most prone to heart diseases. They work overtime a great deal, and rarely take a vacation. They are labelled as ‘workaholics’, and are ‘fastidious’ people. Do you know that Type A individuals are also usually insecure? Their insecurity results in an alluring urge to constantly remind themselves and others of their achievements.

In contrast, Type B individuals are not concerned with time or numbers or awards. They cannot work under stress. They are friendlier people. Type B people will find it easier to express and receive affection because they are hassle-free.

Type B personalities are often more balanced in social situations; they handle sticky situations more gracefully. They are less competitive, more patient, more mutual and happier to enjoy the moment. They are certainly better people to be around with. While Type A brag and show off, Type B are as skilful at achieving their objectives, but they do not make big noise.

Another research says that the US has 50% individuals who fall in the Type A category, 40% in the Type B category, and 10% in Type C and Type D categories. This research was conducted for 10 years and covered 3,500 men; it indicated that Type A men have at least three times as much coronary heart disease risk as Type B’s.

Type C people are abiding perfectionists. This personality type was coined by psychologist William Moulton Marston, and the assessment tool was created by industrial psychologist Walter Vernon Clarke. Type C personality is one of the four behaviour types determined by the DISC personality assessment (Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Compliance).

Type C personality is similar to Type A, but with some noticeable differences. A key one is perfectionism. Type C people spend more time on the details and check work several times for accuracy. They value the importance of doing an excellent job. Unlike Type A people, Type C people are less aware of time. Their efforts towards excellence and perfection can mean that a task takes much longer time to complete than it usually needs to. They are consistent and reliable, and rarely bend or break the rules. The aggressiveness or impatience of a Type A person is more likely to result in them bending, breaking or even changing the rules. They will challenge the status quo. A Type C person will happily follow the rules, so they enjoy jobs and tasks that follow a set procedure or are about complying with the rules, laws or procedures. Type C people are great to have in safety critical roles.

Type C people like to go deep into studying and learning one subject. Rather than being good in a lot of areas, they prefer to be an expert in one or two areas. They enjoy meaningful conversations with one or two people. They don’t enjoy superficial conversations and prefer to avoid conflict with others, so as not to upset the status quo.

Type D personality was coined by Johan Denollet. Since the early 1990s, this Belgian psychologist had been studying a set of personality traits known as the Type D—it stands for distressed personality. Type D people have a tendency towards negativity. However, Type D people have many positive aspects, too.

They are warm people, very peaceful on the outside and sensitive to other people’s emotions. Type D people have a very realistic view of life. They like security and are fairly resilient. They love to help and provide guidance. These people rarely give up and can be a source of wisdom to other people. However, Type D people often feel isolated, lonely and negative. They experience more negative emotions than the other types, but won’t share those emotions with others, because they are afraid of rejection.

I conclude that the world is made up of all types—A, B, C and D—of people, and therefore it is beautiful.

The author is a management thinker and blogger