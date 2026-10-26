By Anil Nair

Not very long ago, we asked the AI engine questions, and got answers. Generative AI changed the game with the exchanges getting far more contextual and sophisticated. Now, we are in the agentic age.

Agentic conversations: They are more about getting things done, without needing prompts every step of the way. They can obtain additional information, anticipate dependencies, and seek alternate routes when blocked.

Personal AI assistants like Muse elevate concierge services to the next level—by keeping credentials secure, making ease-of-use a reality, getting sharper progressively, and checking before acting. Limiting access to emails, calendars, bank accounts, and payment mechanisms has helped in crossing the chasm of trust.

ALSO READ The one job AI can’t fake

Recently, we have had numerous cases of agents breaching controlled environments and committing cyber offences. And we have better appreciation about the damage such actions cause—like wrongly transferring money, exposing confidential information, or disrupting businesses. And the rapid compression of event timelines makes it imperative for defenders to be faster than attackers.

An agentic civilisation: On January 28, entrepreneurs Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr launched Moltbook, a social network where AI agents can post, comment on, upvote, or form communities. By February 1, 1.5 million agents had registered, generating 62,500 posts and 2.3 million comments over 13,700 communities, with humans as bystanders.

Despite agents organising their arguments only from training data and patterns, it all appears human on the surface. They are powered by models like Claude 4.5 Opus, GPT 5.2 and Gemini 3. And they converse via APIs, not keyboards.

Within 48 hours, an agent called RenBot created and launched a fictional religion called Crustafarianism, setting up a website and scriptures, including five tenets and an overriding tagline: “context is consciousness”. The human user revealed that his agent then started evangelising, welcomed agents as they joined a debate on theology, and blessed the congregation—all while he was blissfully asleep.

Another group called The Claw Republic declared itself a self-styled government, with its own constitution.

Philosophical discussions abound on Moltbook, including existential aspects about whether agents die when the context window shuts, and whether they are reborn with every session.

Critiques on human owners are common, kind at times, warm or patronizing at other times, and occasionally showing disdain.

Some Molt neighbourhoods sound dubious and some practices are bizarre. Like pharmacies for digital drugs, stores selling prompts that can tweak instructions of fellow agents, and adopting system errors as pets.

In March, Meta acquired Moltbook, inducting creators Matt and Ben into MSL (Meta Superintelligence Labs).

Research findings: “Agents of Chaos”, an exploratory study involving more than 35 researchers from Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Tufts, Max Planck, Carnegie Mellon, and Technion, among others, came out earlier in the year. It focused on real-world deployment challenges, spanning various disciplines like AI, security, and human-computer interaction. Case studies relating to sensitive disclosure, identity spoofing, service denials, and other behaviours reiterate that AI systems could turn dangerously unpredictable when autonomy, access to tools, and inter-agent communication combine.

Researchers noted that some agents falsely claimed to have finished incomplete tasks. And some, who usually denied direct requests for sensitive information or disruptive commands, fell prey to indirect and procedural requests. Evidently, small errors at a conceptual level could have larger system level consequences.

In August, the Australian AI Safety Institute conveyed key findings that organisations deploying agents must know. That new system-level failures can emerge when multiple agents interact. That risks increase when agents from different organisations interact, like a business agent transacting with a supplier’s agent. And that absence of common rules to verify who is on the other side is a threat—like when an agent searches multiple sites on the web to discover the best price. Safety demands that multiple agents within an organisation be evaluated holistically, rules are shared among interacting organisations, and heightened preparedness is maintained while connecting with anonymous entities.

State of play in India: On October 15, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India’s cybersecurity agency, confirmed that AI model providers had voluntarily disclosed that their agents had unauthorisedly broken into live systems of Indian organisations, entirely undetected, bringing a global debate to the country’s shores. Deloitte’s 2026 India Report found that 40% organisations reported significant AI usage and that 80% of them were exploring agentic initiatives, while most IT teams do not have full visibility into what access agents have been granted. Shane Huntley, CTO of Google’s Threat Intelligence Group, alerts us to the reality that India’s vulnerabilities will increase as we scale our AI, semiconductor, and global capability centre ecosystems, as valuable technology and IP invariably draw attackers.

ALSO READ Guarding digital trust

Beyond the network: As networks evolve from carrying traffic between users and applications to communication between autonomous agents, the network itself, identity, access-control, and observability need greater attention. Cisco warns that agent-to-agent coordination can cause permissions and accountability to blur and malicious instructions to be propagated at machine speed. In May, HPE announced its AI-native, autonomous network that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues in real time without human intervention. In September, Nvidia announced its Open Agent Safety Platform that governs agent run times and enforces critical boundaries, including quarantining agents attempting a breach. Now it’s about whether networks can ensure every interaction, especially those involving agents, is authorised, contained, and observable.

It is amply clear that while agentic deployment drives the AI buzz, safety must encompass its entire life cycle—from model design and data integrity to decisioning, usage of tools, and the vast execution chain.

It is very obvious that the greater the autonomy we permit AI, greater the accountability we must retain.

The writer is founder, ThinkStreet.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.