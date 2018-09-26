The UK’s Labour party’s ‘10% equity for workers proposal’ will harm workers the most

Every pound of dividend paid above the £500 threshold will be collected by the government and utilised for the upgradation and development of public services. (Reuters)

The Labour Party that is in opposition in the UK said that it will make it mandatory for companies having more than 250 employees to transfer 10% of their equity to staff over 10 years, with 1% being transferred every annum, if it comes to power. Labour’s proposal takes the concept of “employee ownership” literally, saying no UK company above a certain size would be exempt. Every company above the worker threshold would have to set up an “inclusive ownership fund” (IOF) that holds 10% of its equity on behalf of workers. Workers would not be able to buy or sell the shares held by the fund, but would benefit from dividends—up to a maximum of £500 per person. The fund, run by a board of trustees made up of workers, would also have voting rights like other shareholders. Every pound of dividend paid above the £500 threshold will be collected by the government and utilised for the upgradation and development of public services.

Employee-ownership has been implemented, for instance, in Germany where workers have no ownership in the companies but their representatives do hold half of the positions on supervisory boards. Privately-held companies (those that are not listed in stock exchanges) and foreign-owned enterprises would be exempt. Though this move, Labour believes, will benefit millions of existing workers, it will only push companies to move operations abroad, or even register overseas. Companies and business lobby groups have also criticised the proposal, terming it as another form of tax from a party that, if voted to power, is likely to increase corporation tax and the property tax applicable on second homes owned by individuals. Further, not all companies operate through a limited liability corporate structure, and many will thus be able to find perverse workarounds, harming already unhappy and unsatisfied workers and their stagnant wages. Companies might even settle for a lower pay to these staff members, seeing as they are receiving a compulsory dividend payout, pushing their salaries even lower. More importantly, to escape the 250-workers threshold, companies will even limit strength, meaning that much fewer jobs in the economy. At a time when the leadership should be incentivising companies to invest in the UK economy that faces an uncertain future thanks to the Brexit decision, Labour wants to pull it further into trouble.