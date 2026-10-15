By Madan Sabnavis

The names of Thomas Sargent, Neil Wallace, and Robert Lucas are associated with the rational expectations school of economics. It made a mark by professing that the best way to make policy work and reach the desired end is to surprise the market. The theory argued that if everyone knew the policy, they would react accordingly and the end result would be predictable and not meet the objective. However, the surprise element would be very effective.

The RBI has paid obeisance to these principles in the manner in which it addressed the forex situation in the last four months or so. Starting with the June policy when the reforms on the debt side were made for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the new foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme was brought in. This was after stating clearly that the forex reserves position was very strong and covered 11 months of imports. Yet the scheme was announced. In hindsight, it does look like the central bank was aware of the fragilities of the market.

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The impact was strong as the rupee strengthened by almost 90 paise in a couple of days. There was a rush to get the deposits in as the RBI clarified through an FAQ that leverage could be provided to draw in the dollars. This brought in further buoyancy and the rupee remained largely stable; the expectation was that it would strengthen and could go to 93-94 to the dollar.

On August 14, the RBI announced to terminate the scheme by the month-end, as the response was very good and the three routes brought $57 billion. This had a shock effect to begin with as the rupee lost around 30 paise in a week but then recouped losses by the month-end. Ultimately, around $143 billion came in via the schemes with $133 billion from FCNR.

Some of the numbers related to the inflows are noteworthy. The RBI’s foreign currency assets were at $543 billion on June 5, on the eve of credit policy. They peaked at $648 billion on September 4 after the window closed although banks were given time for swaps till September 11. The currency reserves have come down to $604 billion, as of October 2. This could be due to valuation issues (dollar has become stronger) and the RBI’s dollar sales to steady the rupee.

On the other side, data on the RBI’s spot market activity shows an increase of $19 billion in June and July. Further, the outstanding forward position was $200 billion in August when it increased by $103 billion.

The banking story too is interesting. Banks have added around Rs 24 lakh crore between May and September. If $133 billion was swapped at say Rs 96/$, the FCNR accrual would have been around Rs 12.8 lakh crore. Bank credit rose by around Rs 15 lakh crore, leading to a total surplus of around `9 lakh crore.

While banks were euphoric about the FCNR inflows as they were exempt from cash reserve ratio (CRR), statutory liquidity ratio, and priority sector stipulations, besides the forward premia being borne by the central bank, surplus funds had a carrying cost. Some were absorbed by the open market operations conducted by the RBI. The next surprise for the market was the announcement on October 9 raising daily CRR balances by banks. The announcement came post-policy, after which bond yields rose. It led to a further increase in bond yields. One interpretation was that this move would help get FPIs into the debt market as the spread between Indian and US yields had come to a low of 200 basis points.

However, the rupee has remained weaker. This is surprising since the current account deficit is stable and low. While FPI flow is negative, the numbers are low—this was witnessed earlier too. Clearly, the situation based on fundamentals was stable, if not satisfactory.

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Later announcements on the forex derivative market were the next surprise that came over the weekend. The measures are aimed at curbing speculative activity as the limits for trading with no underlying has been reduced and the rebooking of cancelled contracts not permitted. This has had a positive effect on the markets. An interesting step is banks maintaining 20% of the notional value of derivative contracts of over $2 million in a new reserve with the RBI. It would mean that there is another effective liquidity drawn down from the system akin to the daily cash maintained by banks for CRR. This will push up hedging costs and may cause firms to reconsider their options for hedging. But the impact on the currency has been quite sharp; if the rupee remains in the range of 95-96 for a week, it may be concluded that the measures have worked. It would vindicate the view that the rupee fall was more due to the speculative activity rather than fundamentals.

Hence, the entire episode involving FCNR flows reflects the strength of “surprise” element in the announcements. Also, in retrospect, the FCNR scheme was very much called for. Hypothetically, not having it would have made RBI interventions more challenging given that forex currency reserves have declined after peaking by over $40 billion. One can debate if the schemes should have been terminated prematurely, as getting more dollars in would have helped. However, all the funds have to be repaid in three-five years. Quite clearly, these issues would have been on the table when a decision was taken.

The writer is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.