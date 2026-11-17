By V Ramgopal Rao

Applications are essential, but building thousands of them on imported models will not make India an AI powerhouse. The real test is whether we can develop foundational technologies of our own, use them to solve Indian problems at population scale and build globally competitive companies. India has talent, digital public infrastructure and entrepreneurial energy. But 2030 is less than four years away. The time for scattered pilots is over. We need a coordinated national effort connecting education, research, industry and entrepreneurship.

The action agenda must begin with education. AI-native education is not about adding one elective to every degree. Every student must understand data, models, computation, their limitations and responsible use. Curricula must reward problem formulation, experimentation, verification and judgement, not recall. In a world where information and code are available on demand, the ability to apply knowledge, question outputs and solve unfamiliar problems will matter more than memorising facts.

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At BITS Pilani, this thinking is shaping our new AI+ Campus in Amaravati and a new BE programme in AI and autonomous systems, both being developed from the ground up. The programme will combine AI with sensing, control, robotics, embedded systems and design. Students must learn to frame problems, build systems, test them and take solutions from the laboratory to the field. As information and code become available on demand, the premium will shift from what students know to what they can do with it. Engineering is not a spectator discipline. It must be learned by doing.

AI can also democratise learning. Success in JEE and NEET depends on talent and effort, but also on good teachers, quality material, repeated practice and feedback. An AI tutor can explain reasoning, identify gaps, generate fresh problems and revisit concepts patiently in a student’s own language. A child in a government school or small town could receive support once available mainly through expensive coaching institutions. This could fundamentally change access to supplementary education.

But equity will not come automatically. If the best AI tutors remain behind subscriptions, work mainly in English and require expensive devices, AI could widen the divide. Government should build a multilingual AI learning platform on public digital infrastructure, validated by institutions for accuracy, safety and curriculum alignment. Government schools need connectivity, shared devices and trained teachers who can integrate these tools into classroom teaching. Free AI support for school learning and competitive examination preparation should become public infrastructure.

Beyond education, AI research must move out of isolated computer science departments. India should fund multidisciplinary missions in healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing, bringing together researchers, engineers and industry. Compute access must become affordable for researchers and startups. India also needs trusted data commons in Indian languages and critical sectors, with safeguards for privacy and consent. We must invest in foundation models, algorithms, cybersecurity, semiconductors and energy-efficient AI hardware. An AI strategy without a hardware strategy is incomplete.

The final bridge is from the laboratory to the market. India needs AI product companies, not thin wrappers around foreign platforms. The journey from proof of concept to a reliable product requires patient capital, testing, certification and early customers. Government can become the first customer through challenge-based procurement, giving startups opportunities to deploy solutions in real-world settings. Universities must provide flexible IP policies, founder leave, incubators and professional technology-transfer support. Researchers should be encouraged to turn discoveries into businesses.

Responsible AI must run through this agenda. Rules on privacy, safety, bias and accountability are essential, but regulation should enable innovation, not freeze it. We must build systems that are transparent, secure and accountable without making compliance prohibitive for startups and researchers.

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If universities, government and industry connect the classroom, laboratory, compute platform, field and market, India can build affordable, inclusive and trusted AI for the world. The opportunity is not simply to consume technology developed elsewhere, but to shape the technologies and companies that define global innovation. Self-reliance starts with self-confidence.

The author is Vice chancellor for BITS Pilani group of institutions

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.