By VP Singh, Pradeep S Mehta, & Sohom Banerjee

A part of India’s energy future may lie beneath its own coastal sands. The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research has identified 1.18 million tonnes of thorium oxide within 13.15 million tonnes of monazite. A commercially viable domestic thorium fuel cycle could diversify India’s fuel options, reduce exposure to overseas supplies, and support reliable low-carbon electricity. Realising such benefits requires sustained investment in the technologies and industrial systems that turn mineral wealth into affordable power.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects India’s electricity demand to expand by 6.4% annually during 2026-2030, adding over 570 terawatt-hours (TWh) to annual consumption. India’s 24 nuclear reactors account for 8.78 gigawatts (Gw) and around 3.1% of electricity generation. Their commercial output reached 55.19 TWh in 2025-26, at a 79% plant load factor. The ambition of reaching 100 Gw by 2047 encompasses several nuclear technologies. Thorium cannot be assumed to supply that expansion.

The constraint begins with physics. Thorium-232 is fertile, and it must be converted into fissile uranium-233 before it can sustain the relevant chain reaction. Starting the process requires another fissile material; expanding it requires adequate fuel inventories and recycling facilities. India’s three-stage programme addresses these dependencies through uranium-fuelled heavy-water reactors, plutonium-fuelled fast breeders, and, eventually, systems using uranium-233 bred from thorium.

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The 500-megawatt (Mw) Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor’s first criticality on April 6 advanced this strategy. A parliamentary reply in July indicated full commissioning was expected by March 2027. Establishing a sustained chain reaction precedes the harder test of reliable commercial operation and fuel production. India has also recovered uranium-233 and designed the 300-Mw Advanced Heavy Water Reactor, but neither achievement establishes the economics of a thorium fleet.

China offers another lesson. Its experimental molten-salt reactor demonstrated thorium-to-uranium conversion, announced in November 2025, at a thermal rating of 2 Mw. India’s government acknowledged in March that thorium molten-salt technology remained immature and its economics required demonstration.

An established uranium industry has reduced incentives to change fuel systems. Thorium processing involves chemically resistant fuels, while recycled fuel can require remote manufacture. Molten-salt systems add demanding questions about corrosion, materials, and salt chemistry. Domestic mineral abundance acquires strategic value only when these capabilities operate together at an acceptable cost.

Kaiga’s two new 700-Mw units carried a reported Rs 21,000 crore cost, under revision, equivalent to approximately `15 crore per Mw. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s average tariff, net of levies, was Rs 3.90 per kilowatt-hour in 2025-26. These conventional nuclear benchmarks offer context, rather than a thorium price. The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency’s 2015 assessment placed the entire fuel cycle at roughly 15-20% of nuclear electricity costs. Cheap feedstock has limited scope to compensate for costly finance, construction delays, or poor availability.

Consider the scale involved. A hypothetical 10-Gw fleet operating at an 85% capacity factor would generate 74.5 TWh annually, approximately 13% of the additional annual demand projected by the IEA for 2030. This establishes the potential contribution without suggesting that India can deploy such thorium capacity within that period.

India should therefore establish a funded demonstration programme with independently reviewed milestones. The department of atomic energy should publish a coordinated plan linking fuel qualification, reactor commissioning, recycling readiness, and waste treatment. Subsequent funding should depend on demonstrated availability, material recovery, and operating costs. Publishing non-sensitive results would make progress assessable and strengthen investor confidence. Successful demonstrations would justify larger commitments and create opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

A parallel route deserves testing in existing heavy-water reactor platforms. Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life combines thorium with enriched uranium; Canadian Nuclear Laboratories announced demonstration-bundle manufacturing in April. NTPC and Clean Core are exploring Indian deployment, subject to approvals. Bounded irradiation trials and regulatory review should establish performance before procurement. Enrichment costs and fuel-supply guarantees must enter the assessment, since imported enriched uranium would preserve an external dependency.

The industrial groundwork needs equal attention. Tarapur’s Integrated Nuclear Recycle Plant and Kalpakkam’s Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility were under construction in July, supporting the uranium-plutonium programme. Their progress strengthens India’s wider recycling capabilities; industrial thorium recycling will require additional development and qualification. Reactor and fuel-cycle schedules should advance together, while testing facilities, Indian universities, and manufacturers build expertise in specialised components and remote handling.

Public research funding should cover experiments whose benefits extend across the industry. Commercial plants should face independent cost appraisal, construction contingencies, and explicit allocation of delay risks. Tariffs must account for processing, waste, and decommissioning. Comparisons with renewable alternatives should include the storage and grid investments needed to deliver equivalent reliability.

Industrial customers could eventually anchor demand through long-term purchase agreements once operating performance supports credible pricing. Such contracts should reward availability and predictable delivery. The government must also preserve independent regulatory scrutiny as investment expands, so that commercial urgency does not compromise the safety standards on which public confidence and financing depend.

Siting decisions should address cooling, grid access, emergency preparedness, and local acceptance early. Environmental disclosure and financed waste arrangements can reduce disputes. Diversified uranium supplies, appropriate fuel inventories, and completion of proven nuclear projects should accompany investment in grids, storage, and efficiency. Thorium deserves sustained investment governed by measurable results. Its contribution to energy security will ultimately be established through electricity delivered reliably at a price consumers can afford.

Singh is a BJP leader and former Governor of Punjab; Mehta is Secretary General of CUTS International; and Banerjee is associated with the Jaipuria Institute of Management.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.