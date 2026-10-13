By Jamal Mecklai

For several decades, successive RBI governors have trotted out the “we don’t target any level for the rupee and just try to manage its volatility” story about its FX policy. It has always worn thin given the RBI’s actual market behaviour, but as the rupee approaches the frightening three-digit mark, this explanation has turned into something of a (bad) joke.

Just last week, a (very smart) businessman in Delhi told me that with the 2029 election not far off, there is no chance that the government will allow the rupee, which is within touching distance of 100, to get to the three-figure mark—this was his justification for leaving some of his foreign currency borrowings unhedged. This was certainly a persuasive argument, till last weekend’s draconian virtual closing of the FX market.

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To be sure, taking USD 8-9 billion a month of oil demand out of the market will certainly give the rupee a breather. Again, the introduction of foreign exchange risk reserve (FERR) on banks of 20% on any import hedges would also slow down importer purchases since the premiums would move sharply higher. [Incidentally, this is operationally identical to a suggestion made on July 8 this year by a friend of mine, Srinivas Varadarajan, an MD at Deutsche Bank, who said the RBI should impose additional cash reserve ratio (CRR) on import hedges as a way to reduce the leads (importer covering) and lags (export realisations), which were one of the largest forces pushing the rupee lower. It made sense to me and I forwarded the article to several senior people at the RBI, including the governor, and wrote about it in a column in mid-August.]

Srinivas had pointed out that a significant part of the huge excess demand for dollars was not simply the result of an imbalance of supply and demand but rather of the eagerness of importers to hedge since they believed the rupee was always going to fall, and, correspondingly, exporters to hold back for the same reason. Between April 2024 and June 2026, the leads and lags added up to an “excess” demand of around USD 185 billion, large enough to turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Most people plan for the rupee to fall by 3-4% a year, but if the cost of hedging were substantially higher than that (with the new policy) it would make no sense to cover imports, although it would definitely increase nervousness in treasuries across the country.

All of this, together with the hard squeeze on speculation (ban on rebooking of cancelled contracts, reducing the limit for estimated exposure hedging, and the increase of CRR to 99% daily, squeezing bank liquidity to further reduce trading positions), will likely strengthen the rupee in the short term—it is reported that the rupee was about 0.5% stronger on the non-deliverable forward over the weekend.

But this is certainly not a sustainable approach. Firstly, it is important to recognise that despite the huge “success” of the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme, the usable reserves (that is foreign currency assets) are now just USD 615 billion; deducting the RBI’s forward book (increased substantially by the swaps undertaken on the FCNR inflows) of about USD 200 billion effectively brings it to around USD 415 billion, which is just about six months’ imports. This would classify our external account as quite “fragile”, which is likely to further reduce India’s attractiveness to global investors.

Again, the restrictions on the market will also weigh on global investors who are, in any case, not particularly comfortable with the stability of India’s policymaking on several issues that concern them. Thus, and despite the fact that our equities are now very cheap in USD terms, it is hard to see inflows picking up any time soon. Further, the generalised geopolitical nervousness augurs against investing in an increasingly fragile country.

On the other hand, as the governor pointed out, the rupee is starkly undervalued from a real effective exchange rate (REER) perspective and, indeed, from any number of on-the-ground cost comparisons. The REER is around 90, which means at an equilibrium level today the rupee should be around 88 or 89 to the dollar. But markets are about supply and demand and sentiment and don’t particularly care about model-based valuations.

Reversing the leads and lags (through the FERR) will certainly help, but until the market sees sound, sensible economic policymaking, without the usual “rah-rah”, it looks like my old friend, the rupee, will stay under pressure. Perhaps 100 to the dollar could well be on the cards and my friend in Delhi will need to review his business plan.

The writer is CEO, Mecklai Financial.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.