The startup initial public offering (IPO) boom seems to be entering a more consequential phase. With the primary market seeing a steady stream of new listings and a sizeable pipeline of new-age companies preparing to tap investors, the question is no longer whether public markets are willing to absorb startups. They clearly are. The more important question is what happens after the listing. The experience of around 54 startups that have already made the transition to the stock market offers some insights. At the September 28 close, 32 of them were trading above their issue price, while 22 were below it. That surely is a reasonably encouraging record. But the distribution of returns is far more revealing. Ten companies have more than doubled from their IPO price, while four have lost more than half their value. The divergence suggests that the public market is beginning to perform a function that the private funding ecosystem could sometimes postpone: separating businesses on the basis of their ability to create shareholder value.

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That distinction matters because the startup label has historically carried considerable weight in private markets. Rapid revenue growth, a large addressable market, and the promise of eventual profitability could sustain high valuations even when current earnings and cash flows remained weak. The IPO changes the equation. Once listed, a company has to contend with a much broader investor base, quarterly scrutiny, and a valuation that is continuously tested by the market. The contrast among listed startups is therefore significant. Ather Energy, Eternal, and ESDS Software Solutions have risen more than threefold from their issue prices, while Fino Payments Bank, FirstCry, Tracxn, and Ola Electric have suffered steep declines. The lesson is that public investors are increasingly distinguishing between companies with credible long-term economics and those whose earlier valuations may have relied more heavily on future expectations.

A large pipeline of prospective IPOs means that the performance of earlier listings will inevitably shape expectations for the next generation. Companies approaching the market can no longer assume that a successful private funding history, a prominent brand, or a large issue will by itself secure a durable public-market valuation. Some of the largest startup offerings have struggled after listing, while companies that raised considerably smaller amounts have delivered substantial gains. What matters increasingly is whether growth can translate into improving unit economics, operating leverage, cash generation, and, ultimately, sustainable profits. This is not indiscriminate exuberance. Investors can accommodate current losses when there is a credible pathway to scale and profitability. What the market appears less willing to tolerate is a valuation whose justification remains perpetually deferred.

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The startup IPO cycle should therefore be judged not merely by how many companies reach the exchange or how much capital they raise, but by whether public markets are able to impose greater discipline on the ecosystem. A vibrant IPO market is useful when it provides entrepreneurs and early investors with an exit, gives companies access to growth capital, and subjects their business models to a wider test of credibility. The sharp divergence in the performance of listed startups suggests that this process is already under way. For the startup ecosystem, that is a necessary next step in maturity. The first test was whether a company could attract capital and build scale. The second is harder: whether it can persuade public shareholders that the business can create value long after the excitement surrounding its IPO has faded.