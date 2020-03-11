The right step requires caution

The appropriate course would have been to first get these indices examined by the MoSPI for the soundness of their methodologies, robustness of parameters, and data quality and source, before adoption.

By Davendra Verma

The government has decided to monitor the progress of the country on 32 indices relating to economy, industry, development and governance, annually produced by different international organisations/NGOs, and has assigned these indices to different ministries and the NITI Aayog. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which has technical expertise and the required technical know-how, has not been assigned any indices. The associated parameters of these indices have also been assigned to different ministries and NITI Aayog. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry got the maximum 152 parameters, followed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (81), and the MoSPI got only two parameters.

This decision is a step in the right direction as it makes the ministries accountable to various indices that were hitherto nobodies babies, and many indices, especially by non-UN organisations/NGOs, have undermined the image of the country by showing lower ranks. Now, the assigned government department will keep a track and ensure updated information on the parameters. However, the worrisome news is that many indices that have been legitimised for monitoring the progress of the country are not based on sound statistical methodology, or are based on perception-based surveys with a very small sample size.

The appropriate course would have been to first get these indices examined by the MoSPI for the soundness of their methodologies, robustness of parameters, and data quality and source, before adoption. Many of these indices are based on data from surveys by Gallup or similar organisations, with a very small sample size of about 3,000 even for a billion-plus country like India, and with nobody in the government normally having any idea about their sampling strategy and design calls for a cautious adoption.

Let us take the example of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). The MoSPI had organised a brainstorming session (on February 17, 2020) wherein the general consensus was that there are serious issues with the selection of indicators and the data used. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is not meant for MPI calculation and it would always overestimate MPI for India due to the design effect. In the existing methodology, all households with stunted or underweight children will be classified as nutrition-deprived even though their mothers have normal BMI or are overweight. This is because as per NFHS-4, mothers with normal BMI have 38.2% stunted children and overweight mothers have 27.1% stunted children. Similar is the case with underweight children. Research has indicated that the difference in height between individuals is influenced more by genetic factors than environmental factors including nutrition. Studies show that both maternal and paternal stature contributes to child height. Stunting in children is a crude proxy for overall socio-economic underdevelopment and intergenerational constraint of maternal undersize, but it has paradoxically come to be perceived as a proxy for nutritional inadequacy. Other determinants with broadly similar effect sizes include water, sanitation and hygiene; nutrition counselling; maternal characteristics; curative and preventive healthcare; household and community resources; literacy; income; women empowerment; safety nets; and genes. Thus, it would be erroneous to equate stunting in under-five children with nutrition deprivation, particularly at the population level.

There is also a measurement issue. Stunting among children is estimated as two standard deviations (SD) below the median height-for-age derived from the WHO child growth standards. However, the population estimate of stunting is very sensitive to the dispersion of height distribution in the population survey to which the standard is applied. The cause of increased dispersion could be a combination of low precision in measurement, although biological factors cannot be ruled out. A dispersion-sensitive measure such as stunting could be overestimated by increased dispersion, leading to uncertainty in this estimate. Thus, there is a clear case for further examination of MPI methodology before adoption.

Similarly, the Global Hunger Index (GHI), which has been adopted and assigned to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is being examined by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In GHI, none of the parameters used measures hunger. Apparently, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)/Concern Worldwide Welthungerhilfe (CWWHH) had opted for the word ‘hunger’—even though GHI does not measure hunger—as a catchy word and to attract attention. In fact, one indicator, namely PUN (Prevalence of Undernourishment), measures undernutrition: two indicators, namely Child Wasting and Child Stunting, are measures of child growth; and under-five mortality is more a measure of health than nutrition. Further, three out of the four indicators used in GHI pertain to under-five children. Thus, GHI is predominantly a measure derived from the indicators of under-five children. It is not appropriate to call GHI as Hunger Index. It is a misnomer. In the calculation of GHI, the standardisation of indicator values by dividing with a slightly higher value is statistically flawed and will affect the weights of the parameters in the index. The threshold’s set are very much on the higher side. This could be due to the reference period 1988 to 2013. Basing these thresholds on old levels of three decades ago does not seem to be realistic. Ideally, these thresholds should be based on the latest data of the last three years. The statistically-flawed standardisation does not entail values of the transformed (standardised) indicators to fall between 0 and 100.

There is also another type of index like the Global Slavery Index by Australia’s Walk Free Foundation, which has both definition and measurement issues. One of the components of this index is forced marriage. If one takes a look at the questions asked to determine forced marriage, which have no consideration to local culture and customs, most marriages in India would be classified as forced. In 2017, the ILO, on behalf of this organisation, prepared a report on modern slavery that included results of survey in India on forced marriage. It was adversely commented and the labour ministry was requested to take up the matter with the ILO to ensure that such surveys adhere to the official guidelines issued by the MoSPI in 2012. In case of this index, the definition of modern slavery also requires further discussions before adoption.

In conclusion, many indices in the list of 32 may not pass the litmus test on statistical examination of sound methodology, robust indicators and appropriate data. Thus, all indices that are statistical in nature may be referred to a committee constituted for the purpose by the MoSPI for examination and appropriate advice. The role of the MoSPI may be enhanced in this exercise as other ministries, and the NITI Aayog, may not have the required statistical capacity and wherewithal to handle this task.

The author is former director general, CSO, MoSPI, government of India