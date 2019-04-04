The RBI circular SC struck down was meant to save PSU banks

The Supreme Court Tuesday quashed the RBI circular of last year that pertains to the provisions for referring the defaulter to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) even on a one-day overdue. (Reuters)

All those celebrating the Supreme Court striking down the RBI’s February 12 circular are essentially making a couple of points. One, the government and/or the courts hit their business by not paying their dues on time or not giving them fuels like natural gas at subsidized rates. While State Electricity Boards owe private power plants Rs 36,000 crore including ‘regulatory dues’ and NHAI has pending arbitration cases running into tens of thousands of crore rupees, the Supreme Court has worsened matters by cancelling iron and coal blocks of various firms. So, the argument goes, it is odd that while the firms are not to blame for their inability to service their loans, the banks want to penalize them for this.

Two, even if there is a problem with the loans not being serviced, the RBI cannot issue a ‘fatwa’, to quote a top industrialist on this, forcing banks to take the cases to the insolvency courts under the IBC law; let the banks decide on their own on a case-by-case basis as in the past. Under the February 12 circular, if there is even a one-day default, this needs to be fixed and, if there is no solution in 180 days, the case automatically goes to the IBC for resolution.

It is not just top industrialists who are saying this, the government is also of the same view. You would think the government would be worried about the surge in NPAs of PSU banks and would be happy to see RBI pushing resolutions through the IBC which is the most promising of all the debt-resolution schemes so far. NPAs of PSU banks were at 14.6% of all loans made till March 2018, up from 4.4% in March 2014 and 2.2% in March 2008; to put the numbers in perspective, the NPAs for PSU banks were as high at Rs 895,600 crore in March 2018 and comprise 85-90% of all NPAs. Yet, in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued for not using February 12 for all defaulters such as in the power sector. As he put it, “RBI must exercise such power with due deliberation and with sector-specific care”, that “there ought to be a sector wise contingency analysis by the RBI before exercising power” and that “so far as the power sector is concerned … RBI ought to have treated it differently from all other sectors in view of the steps that the Central Government is taking in order to bring back the power sector on its feet”.

To understand this better, let’s remove the RBI and banks from the picture. Let’s say individual A takes a Rs 100 crore loan from individual B for a project being done for the government. Is anyone, including the Supreme Court, arguing that A doesn’t need to repay B if the government doesn’t make its payments to A on time? Since the answer will be no, why shouldn’t this same logic apply to banks? Just because the government is the majority owner of most of the banks doesn’t make them a proxy for government.

This is not to say the government doesn’t have a responsibility to ensure its policy doesn’t hurt industry – as it is clearly doing in the sugar and telecom sectors – or that its arms like SEBs or NHAI don’t need to pay their dues on time. Of course it does, and if it doesn’t, perhaps the Supreme Court should consider entertaining petitions to impose debilitating penalties on these arms. A 10% penalty per month on an SEB would surely ensure it paid all dues on time.

The point to keep in mind here is that if a delayed government clearance or a bad policy is excuse enough not to repay loans (or salaries to workers?), no loans will ever get repaid. And while many have argued that the February 12 circular is the surest way of ensuring that all industry in the country shuts down, when banks don’t get their loans back in time and the NPAs pile up as they are, banks simply stop lending. NPAs can still rise dramatically since all of the telecom sector’s Rs 325,000 crore of bank debt is to firms that have an interest cover (IC) of less than one according to Credit Suisse; around 45% of the power sector’s Rs 400,000 crore is to such firms and a large power of real estate’s Rs 500,000 crore debt is also to financially stressed firms.

But what about the RBI’s fatwa, to get back to the earlier question, why should the regulator tell banks what to do? That is a valid point since, ideally, the regulator should just lay down guidelines for classifying loans and, if the banks don’t have enough capital due to the need for large provisioning, they have a choice of going after defaulters (by going to IBC) or simply bringing in fresh capital while continuing to give defaulters time for God or the government to set policy right.

What complicates things, however, is the fact that public sector banks accounted for 66% of lending and 86% of NPAs in March 2018; it was a more equal 72% and 73% respectively a decade earlier. If the RBI were not to insist on them going to the IBC, the political class could persuade banks to not pursue the defaulters with great vigour; the beauty of the February 12 circular was that it removed the bank’s discretion to go slow, it made this automatic. In which case, the government would have to bring in more capital to ensure it met regulatory requirements. The problem, however, is that the government has not been able to do that because it doesn’t have the money and it is unwilling to let banks freely tap the markets since this will result in de facto privatization; nor is it clear that the public would want to invest in banks with such high NPAs and bloated workforces. In other words, if RBI is issuing fatwas, it is to ensure that the public sector dominated banking system doesn’t collapse; if India didn’t have PSU banks, RBI wouldn’t need to come up with a February 12-type circular, it just needed to enforce its NPA-classification ones. And in ensuring PSUs banks took defaulters to insolvency courts, the RBI wasn’t just protecting the banking system, it was protecting the few crore honest taxpayers in the country since, ultimately, it is their taxes that recapitalize banks when industrialists don’t repay their loans.

Postscript: Instead of batting for defaulting promoters in sectors like power, the government would be better advised to fix its policies; and the government would work better if people – and the courts – realized that in scrapping the RBI’s circular, the Supreme Court handed a huge bill to hapless taxpayers.