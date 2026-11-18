The Supreme Court’s (SC) recent judgment upholding the Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside the write-down of Rs 8,415 crore of Yes Bank’s Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds has brought an important question of banking regulation back into focus: what purpose are these instruments meant to serve, and what happens when they cannot do so?

More fundamentally, does the judgment risk creating uncertainty around a key principle of post-2008 banking reforms—that investors in regulatory capital instruments must bear losses when a bank becomes non-viable, rather than transferring them to taxpayers? The answer lies in the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC).

The collapse of major financial institutions exposed a fundamental weakness in bank capitalisation. When losses mounted, many institutions lacked sufficient capital to absorb them. Governments were forced to intervene with public money to prevent financial contagion and protect depositors and the wider economy. The crisis also exposed the problem of moral hazard: investors and creditors could benefit from returns during good times, while the cost of failure was ultimately transferred to taxpayers.

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The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to address this through the Basel III reforms. A key objective was to ensure regulatory capital instruments could genuinely absorb losses, including when a bank reached the point of non-viability. In August 2010, the committee proposed that such instruments should permit write-off or conversion into ordinary shares when a bank could no longer support itself in the private market. Reducing moral hazard was an explicit objective.

AT1 bonds emerged as an important part of this approach. Although structured as debt instruments, they are fundamentally different from conventional bonds. They are perpetual, coupons are discretionary, and their terms provide for principal to be written down or converted into equity when specified regulatory triggers are reached. Investors receive higher returns in exchange for accepting these risks.

AT1 bonds therefore aren’t ordinary debt carrying an unusually high coupon. They are hybrid capital instruments designed to absorb losses. Their loss-absorption capacity is not an incidental contractual provision; it is the very basis on which regulators recognise them as capital. If investors are insulated from losses when prescribed conditions are met, these instruments lose much of their prudential purpose.

India incorporated these requirements into the RBI’s Basel III Capital Regulations. The provisions require AT1 instruments to carry loss-absorption features, including at the point of non-viability. It is fundamental to their recognition as bank capital. The events at Yes Bank in March 2020 brought this principle into practice. The bank’s financial position had deteriorated substantially. Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 0.6% as of December 2019, against a regulatory requirement of 7.375%. Attempts to raise capital had failed, a moratorium was imposed on March 5, 2020, and the government proceeded with a reconstruction scheme involving fresh capital from SBI and other investors.

Against this background, the write-down of Rs 8,415 crore of AT1 bonds had a prudential rationale. The bank was being reconstructed because its financial condition had become untenable. The very circumstances for which Basel III envisaged loss-absorbing capital had materialised. The regulatory framework contemplated that the relevant AT1 instruments would absorb losses before fresh capital was brought in to restore the bank’s viability.

There is a larger economic question here. If a bank has to be rescued through fresh capital, should existing instruments specifically designed to absorb losses remain insulated? The Information Memoranda governing Yes Bank’s AT1 issuances contemplated loss absorption at the point of non-viability. The underlying logic was that existing capital instruments should bear losses in accordance with their terms before new capital is introduced. Otherwise, the burden of repairing the bank risks being shifted to new investors or public resources.

The SC held that the administrator lacked the requisite authority to undertake the write-down in the manner and at the stage that it did. It noted that the draft reconstruction scheme had provided for permanent write-down of the AT1 bonds, but this provision was omitted from the scheme notified by the government on March 13, 2020. The administrator nevertheless proceeded with the write-down on March 14. The SC held the administrator could not exercise a power not conferred upon him under the final reconstruction scheme and applicable regulatory framework. It also underscored the RBI’s role in exercising the relevant power at the point of non-viability. The court’s findings on the administrator’s action must be respected. But a finding that the prescribed legal process was not followed shouldn’t be confused with a rejection of the underlying principle of loss absorption. The judgment highlights the need for clear allocation of responsibility between the RBI, the administrator, and the government.

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This raises an important question for policymakers: If AT1 bonds are required to absorb losses before a bank is reconstructed, who must take that decision and how should it be implemented? A gap between regulatory requirements and the authority empowered to enforce them could undermine the purpose of AT1 bonds.

CRISIL, in March 2020, observed that AT1 bonds begin to behave more like equity and less like debt in weaker banks. That is precisely their intended function. The Financial Stability Board’s international resolution standards similarly seek to ensure that shareholders and creditors bear losses rather than taxpayers.

Allegations of mis-selling AT1 bonds to retail investors deserve separate scrutiny. There can be no justification for selling complex, high-risk regulatory capital instruments to investors who do not understand the possibility of losing their entire principal. But mis-selling and loss absorption are separate issues. The remedy for mis-selling must lie in stronger disclosure, distribution controls, and accountability, not in weakening the prudential purpose of these instruments.

The lesson of the GFC was that the cost of bank failure cannot routinely be passed on to the public. The Yes Bank episode should prompt India to examine if its regulatory and resolution framework is equipped to uphold that principle. A banking system cannot have it both ways: it cannot recognise AT1 bonds as regulatory capital when raising funds and then treat them as ordinary debt when a bank fails. The effectiveness of AT1 capital rests on the credibility of its loss-absorption provisions.

The writer is Founder and Managing Director, InGovern Research Services

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.