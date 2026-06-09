The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) interim order against Rajesh Exports and its promoter Rajesh Mehta reads like a financial thriller — except the losses are real and the victims are ordinary investors. The allegations are staggering: revenue misrepresentation of nearly Rs 15 lakh crore over five years, diversion of funds, fabricated claims about a gold mine in Africa, and years of stonewalling the regulator by hiding behind Swiss data-protection laws.

That a listed company could allegedly conduct itself in this manner — with auditors signing off, board members looking away, and the chairman sitting on the audit committee — speaks to a failure that goes well beyond one promoter’s alleged misconduct. Rajesh Exports has denied the charges, calling the allegations of financial misreporting incorrect, and the promoter has similarly contested the findings.

The presumption of innocence matters, and the full picture will emerge only when the process runs its course. But the case has already exposed systemic gaps in how India’s disclosure and governance framework actually functions in practice.

To be fair, Sebi deserves credit for the tenacity with which it has pursued this case. The interim order is detailed and thorough. The problem is not the quality of the investigation. The problem is the clock. The period under scrutiny spans FY21 to FY25.

The interim order arrived in June 2026 — years after the alleged misconduct began, and long after retail investors and NRIs, who together hold about 19% of the company, had already suffered grievous losses. The stock has fallen a devastating 90% from its peak of Rs 946 in January 2023.

Even now, the immediate regulatory action is limited to barring the promoter from trading in the company’s scrip. The larger investigation grinds on with no clear end point in sight.

The Rajesh Exports case is not an aberration — it is part of a pattern that should alarm policymakers. Gensol’s promoters raised large loans from state-owned institutions and allegedly diverted the funds for personal use; by the time action followed, one founder had left the country and retail investors were left with the losses.

In the recent Jane Street case, where the regulator accused a firm of manipulating the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50 indices, the final order remains pending. In each instance, the sequence is the same: detection comes late, action comes later, and resolution remains elusive for far too long.

The costs of this delay are not abstract. Every month that an investigation remains inconclusive is a month in which retail investors make decisions based on distorted information. Every case that drags on without resolution sends a signal — however unintended — that the consequences of financial fraud are manageable and deferrable.

India’s markets have grown enormously in breadth and depth over the past decade, with millions of first-time retail investors entering the system. That expansion is welcome, but it also raises the stakes of every governance failure, because the people most exposed to the consequences of delayed justice are the least equipped to absorb the losses.

What the system requires now is structural reform of the enforcement timeline — mandatory deadlines for moving from interim to final orders, faster adjudication, swifter asset freezes, and, where fraud is established, criminal prosecution that actually results in conviction. India’s markets deserve better — and so do the investors who have placed their trust in them.