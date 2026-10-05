The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on October 7. While the agenda for this meeting is believed to be procedural reforms, manufacturers & traders are hoping that the Council will facilitate compliance through changes in rules, processes & policies. Rahul Renavikar explains the procedures that call for a rethink

What are the main GST procedures that need a relook?

SINCE ITS INCEPTION in July 2017, the GST procedures such as registration, return filings, refund claims, etc., have undergone multiple changes and after the expected initial hiccups, they are now more or less stable. However, due to increase in the number of taxpayers (from 7.20 million in July 2017 to about 16.80 million now) a complete rehaul of the procedures is required.

Why is a single GST registration needed?

CURRENTLY, A SINGLE income tax PAN holder having business operations in multiple states has to apply for a GSTIN in every state. Further, all the GST related compliances such as e-way bills, filing of returns, refund claims, etc., are to be done separately for these GSTINs in various states. The procedures, forms, etc., are similar in every state; however, a multi-state business owner has to separately keep track of GST liability, input tax credit balances, refund claims, etc. This raises the cost of GST compliance and results in blocking of working capital as there could be a net GST payable in one or more states and net GST receivable in other states. A single GST registration valid across the country would solve these issues. This is possible with the advent of automation in the GST processes and adoption of technological advances by the GSTN. In the back end, the GSTN can apportion the share of the consumption state.

Issues with inverted duty structure

INVERTED DUTY STRUCTURES have led to refunds for many taxpayers after the GST rate rationalisation. An automatic refund route needs to be provided as is the case for refund to exporters and that too for GST paid on inputs, input services and capital goods. Currently, the refunds on account of inverted duty structure are limited to GST paid only on inputs. Globally, the GST/ VAT functions as a genuine value-added tax and restoring input tax credit neutrality would reduce manufacturing costs, improve compliance and strengthen export competitiveness.

How can the GST input tax credit mechanism be made better and simple?

THERE ARE TWO different issues in the existing GST input tax credit mechanism. Firstly, the schema itself is very complex and consists of disallowances and distortions. Input tax credit on all supplies should be allowed if procured for business with a small negative list.

Secondly, unless the tax paid on purchases made by the taxpayer matches 100% with the data uploaded by the vendor, ITC isn’t allowed. Moreover, even if the taxpayer has paid the vendor full amount for the purchases effected (including the input tax) , if for some reason the vendor fails to deposit the tax in the government treasury, the taxpayer is required to reverse the ITC so claimed and can even be liable for interest. This causes a lot of hardship to the taxpayer despite no fault of his/her. The rights of a bonafide and genuine buyer need to be protected while heavily penalising the defaulting vendor.

What are the complexities in e-invoicing?

CURRENTLY, GST REGISTRANTS having annual turnover above

`5 crore are required to issue e-invoices for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) supplies. For business-to-customer (B2C) supplies and export transactions, e-invoice is not mandatory. This results in a complex process of aggregating the turnovers, which leaves room for errors to creep in. Also, large taxpayers have to manually track input tax credit quantum for supplies received from smaller taxpayers.

If e-invoices are made compulsory for every taxpayer, it will help in getting the full data into the GSTN servers at source, thus reducing the possibility of errors to a very large extent.

Why is there a call for revision in various thresholds?

THE THRESHOLDS FOR compulsorily GST registration, composition schemes, exemption to members of co-operative housing societies on monthly maintenance charges, room rent tariffs, etc., had been fixed 10 years ago. These need to be revised upwards, given the rate of inflation and to keep the GST taxpayers’ register simple and lean for the government to manage it better.

The micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) sector also should be freed of complex GST compliances. A six-monthly GST return form should be introduced for small taxpayers as was the case in the erstwhile service tax regime.

The author is managing director of Acuris Advisors. Views are personal.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.