By Subhash Kumar

Earlier this year, when the Indian crude basket climbed from the low seventies to over one hundred and twenty dollars a barrel in four weeks, every energy finance team was running the same calculation: what does this cost, who pays for it, and for how long the situation will last? The answer at a full pass-through would have been brutal as LPG, Petrol and diesel would have become unaffordable for millions. The government made a different calculation and held it firm for four months. Understanding why it could do that—and at what cost—is the real fiscal story of the Hormuz crisis.

The immediate instrument was the excise cut. On 27 March, the Centre reduced central excise duty by ten rupees a litre on petrol and diesel, taking the special additional excise on petrol from thirteen rupees to three and on diesel from ten rupees to nil. The hit taken by the Govt. was significant – however, the government still absorbed the shock shielding the citizens. It was only on 15th May, well into the 3rd month of crisis, the price freeze was broken; with some further calibrated adjustments accounting for less than 10% of the cumulative increases through the entire crisis.

On cooking gas, the shield went deeper. The Saudi Contract Price for LPG rose close to 50 per cent between February and June, pushing the import-linked cost of a standard cylinder well above the regulated price. The household price was held throughout. For over ten crore Ujjwala beneficiaries, the effective price after direct benefit transfer remained the lowest of any comparable economy. The Union Cabinet approved Rs 30,000 crore in direct compensation to oil marketing companies, whose losses across all fuels in the quarter ran to over a lakh crore rupees. The total burden was absorbed by the Union Government .

It appears that in India’s case the answer preparations that looked unglamorous until those just proved indispensable, were the real reasons for being able to handle the crisis, with no disruption. India diversified crude sourcing to forty-one countries, up from twenty-seven in 2006-07; LPG terminals doubled to twenty-two LPG from only eleven in 2014; eight LNG regasification terminals; a strategic petroleum reserve of five-point-three million tonnes; refining capacity of two hundred and fifty-six million tonnes per annum; and ethanol blending at twenty per cent. Together, this infrastructure offered the cushion to help absorb supply disruption shock, permitting smooth supplies to the consumer.

The macroeconomic balance sheet mattered equally. The Indian cause was also helped by the all-time high foreign exchange reserves significantly over seven hundred billion at the onset of the conflict. India had real GDP growth held above seven and a half per cent and the retail inflation stayed within the Reserve Bank’s tolerance band. Absent such solid credentials, a country would have struggled to handle the crisis under external financing pressure or if the inflation had been at elevated level. Choices in such a case would have been to pass the shock to the consumer or break the macroeconomic anchor. India’s macro strength made a third path available. While countries across Asia and Europe imposed much higher price increases, India shielded the consumers and protected the interests of consumers.

It is often the case that the following oil marketing companies’ results miss a fundamental point that the profits reported before the disruption period appear to be higher as they reflect gains on inventory bought at pre-crisis prices. In the following accounting periods, these would get reflected as losses on crude purchased at peak prices. IOCL alone holds significant inventory, about twenty-eight days of cover. Pre and post crisis profitability numbers are accurate; however, it needs to be appreciated that these two different numbers represent the same business on different time axes. The losses suffered by the OMCs is the one that kept the pump price from becoming a crisis. The decision has enabled shielding the end-consumers with OMCs choosing to adopt a strategy to help manage global price spikes by taking a hit and shielding the end consumer.

The comparison tells the story most clearly. Japan released about eighty million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve. South Korea capped fuel prices for the first time in three decades. The United Arab Emirates, an oil producer, saw diesel rise eighty-five per cent. The United Kingdom passed a petrol increase of about a fifth, straight to consumers; California crossed five dollars a gallon. The International Energy Agency’s largest-ever coordinated reserve release signalled how grave the global supply position was judged to be. Unlike the rest of the world, India did not go for fuel holidays, no school closures, no driving bans, no rationing. Even on a predominantly imported LPG, India did apply restrictions on commercial LPG and fuel exports, but it all was intended to protect domestic households. Indian Petrol and diesel consumption grew through the crisis period. The pumps stayed open, LPG supply went on smoothly.

The fiscal arithmetic of a crisis is ultimately simple: a country buys crude at a higher price, sells it to citizens at a lower price, and absorbs the difference. The question is whether that decision is rational. In India’s case it clearly was. The alternative was a fuel price rise landing simultaneously on every household budget and every transport margin, triggering secondary inflation far harder to reverse than the under-recovery itself.

The government judged the severity of the crisis, and it was better placed to absorb and retain the shock than passing it on to the citizens. Luckily India had built the fiscal room to do so, it had both – the macroeconomic strength to withstand, and the supply infrastructure to ensure sustained supplies. The daily under-recovery is now easing as crude retreats. The crisis however, has given some vital lessons and has helped sustain the crisis due to the years of careful planning, building institutional capacity, and creating an agile system to withstand crises like the one that the country faced.

Despite the proclamations, the world is not fully out of crisis. One needs to be prepared for reversion to global hostilities as key actors remain deeply suspicious of each other, there are too many flashpoints to be sorted out, risks of resurfacing of conflagration due to some seen or unforeseen reasons or mishaps, cannot be ruled out. Being one of the fastest growing economies in the world and being overly dependent on imported energy, the country has clear challenges before it.

Energy conservation and efficiency need to stay in focus. India needs to harness the full potential of its domestic endowments across all forms and shades of energy. Govts, vision for NG to have 15% share in energy mix and need for the Indian households and small businesses to migrate to NG ecosystem will be a task cut out that needs to be pushed through on priority. “Mission6to15” is the need of the hour. While such an approach does not reduce overall dependence on imports on an immediate basis, yet it has potential to serve as a cushion during disruptions in future. Increased share of gas in energy mix, shall also deliver on its environmental front, as NG is significantly cleaner compared to LPG, Petrol and Diesel.

NG ecosystem’s capability to help in scaling up CBG ecosystem will result in harnessing full domestic CBG potential which is far in excess of total natural gas consumed in the country, it will help rural economy, result in added income to farmer, will help clean our cities and rural areas by converting waste to wealth.

Former Chairman and Managing Director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.