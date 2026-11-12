A settlement mechanism in which more applications fall away than are settled has a problem. Sebi’s mechanism was introduced administratively through a circular in April 2007 and gained statutory backing in 2014 through amendments to the Sebi Act, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, and the Depositories Act. The Sebi (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2014, were later replaced by the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018.

The case for reform is evident from Sebi’s own numbers. In 2025-26, it received 439 settlement applications. It passed settlement orders in 170, while 199 were rejected, withdrawn, or returned. The backlog grew from 429 to 499. Against this backdrop, the regulator has notified the Sebi (Settlement of Administrative and Civil Proceedings) Regulations, 2026, which replaced the 2018 regulations from November 7.

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The biggest change is in how the settlement amount is calculated. Under the 2018 regulations, where there was wrongful gain or investor loss the base amount was generally the higher of the tabulated amount and that gain or loss. This tied the amount closely to the economic harm of the alleged conduct.

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The 2026 regulations take a different route. The base amount is now the minimum statutory penalty, scaled by a multiplier for the type of applicant. This is then multiplied by the sum of factors for the stage of proceedings, past regulatory action, gravity, and aggravation, less a factor for mitigation. The structure is simpler. Whether it is fairer will depend on how these factors are applied.

The difficulty lies in the starting point. A minimum penalty bears no relation to the scale of wrongful gain, investor loss, or market impact. Disgorgement remains a separate settlement term, but it merely recovers the gain; it does not penalise the conduct. In a serious case, a low starting figure leaves the factors to do most of the work. A Rs 500-crore manipulation and a `5-crore one may begin from the same number.

Since the base amount is computed for each count of default, counting matters as much as the formula. Regulation 11(8) lists nine situations to be treated as a single default. These include front running the trades of a particular big client, disclosure defaults in a statement for a calendar or financial year, and trades to manipulate the price or volume of a scrip. The panel of whole-time members may treat other defaults as one and, under regulation 11(9), increase or reduce the count.

The final text drops some categories proposed in Sebi’s consultation paper of August 14. These include misleading statements in a single advertisement, disclosure, or corporate announcement, and disclosure defaults arising from a single event. The panel’s discretion may cover such cases. Without an express provision, however, one misleading announcement carried in three places could be one default or three.

The scope of settlement has also widened. Sebi may still decline to settle defaults with a market-wide impact, losses to a large number of investors, or harm to the integrity of the market. However, regulation 18(2) now allows such cases to be settled if monetary terms and remedial and regulatory terms, including a higher settlement amount, can adequately address the harm. Under regulation 17(2), diversion or siphoning of funds is no bar to settlement if all such money is brought back with interest. The door has not opened for everyone, though. Wilful defaulters, fraudulent borrowers, and fugitive economic offenders are now expressly barred from settling.

Another new feature is the notice of settlement, to be issued before a show cause notice. It sets out the substance of the probable charges and enforcement action, with brief extracts of the findings. The recipient then has 60 days to file a settlement application. Comparisons with the Wells Notice used by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are tempting but misleading. A Wells Notice allows a prospective respondent to argue against proposed action before SEC decides whether to proceed. Sebi’s notice is an invitation to settle, not to contest.

This limits its value as a procedural safeguard. The recipient must decide within 60 days, a period that cannot be extended, on the strength of brief extracts and with no express right to argue the merits. Sebi may also modify the probable charges later. The applicant is asked to price a case it has only partly seen.

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Pending applications are governed by regulation 44. Where the high-powered advisory committee has not yet made its recommendation, the application restarts under the 2026 regulations with a fresh internal committee meeting. Where the committee has made a recommendation but the panel has not approved it, the applicant may choose between fresh processing and the amount the committee recommended under the 2018 regulations. This choice must be made within 30 days of receiving Sebi’s notice. Where the panel has already approved the settlement terms, the 2018 regulations will continue to apply.

Regulations 4(3) and 4(4) also open a 90-day window for proceedings pending on commencement where no settlement application was filed earlier, or where one was rejected, returned, or withdrawn. Such entities may apply under the new regime, but will pay 20% more than the settlement amount calculated under regulation 10. A second chance, in other words, comes at a premium. Those eligible should decide quickly; the window closes in early February.

The 2026 regulations mark a genuine shift from discretion towards arithmetic. Yet a formula does not, by itself, guarantee predictability. Discretion survives in counting defaults, applying the factors, and deciding what can be settled at all. The test of the new regime is not whether its sums add up. It is whether the same conduct ends up costing the same price.

Co-authored with Pranjal Kinjawadekar, Associate, Finsec Law Advisors

The writer is Managing Partner, Finsec Law Advisors

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.