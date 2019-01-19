The policymaking dilemma: Even govt clarifications making some issues worse

It was bad enough that the government decided to do a U-turn in its e-commerce policy after billions of dollars of FDI had come in.

After the huge furore following every third start-up in the country getting a tax notice over their angel-funding, the finance ministry issued a statement saying it would set up a panel with experts from the IITs and IIMs to sort out the issue. So when a clarification was issued a few days ago, you would think it would have addressed all the issues. Turns out, it didn’t. Apart from the fact that it imposed more restrictions on such investments, and that foreign investors continued to be able to invest without the investee firms paying a tax, the new rules didn’t apply to cases where the taxman had already passed an order; the government acknowledges the rules are unfair and tries to fix them, but doesn’t change the rules for firms where the tax order has been finalised! Media reports suggest another clarification is in the offing to take care of this.

Were this a one-off, it wouldn’t matter as much, but there are too many instances of such inconsistencies. It was bad enough that the government decided to do a U-turn in its e-commerce policy after billions of dollars of FDI had come in, including $16 billion from Walmart—it makes a mockery of the improvement in the Ease Of Doing Business ranking—what followed was worse. The new rules, it turned out, made it impossible for firms with FDI to sell either their own labels—store brands are a preferred route to lower consumer prices—or retail food which has been something the government has been encouraging as a policy. When the issue was raised, a fresh set of clarifications were issued. Apart from the fact that few firms are going to go ahead with their food retail plans for now—who is to say when these rules are changed?—surely bureaucrats formulating policy need to look for inconsistencies? That apart, it is not clear whether anyone in the government pointed out that this was a big U-turn and betrayed investor faith.

In the case of the oil sector, where the prime minister’s stated objective is to reduce import dependence, apart from very high levies and unfairly extracting more for extending contracts, such as that of Cairn India, the taxman decided two years ago to charge service tax, even on members of the consortium paying their share of the costs (‘cash calls’), on ‘cost petroleum’ (the share of oil/gas the companies get to compensate for their costs), and even the royalty paid to the government. At one point, the government decided to go against the production sharing contract (PSC) and instructed oilcos to pay them the same royalties, even if their investments rose—under the PSC, as oilco investments rise, as is logical, the share of revenues that the government gets falls; after a hue and cry, this was quietly rescinded.

And, in the case of the election-driven hike in MSPs for crops last year, despite it being obvious the scheme wouldn’t work since government procured just a few crops in a few states, the prime minister announced this as a game-changer. Within a few months of the announcement, an income transfer is being talked of though this was pooh poohed by the government till some weeks ago. At some point, prime minister Narendra Modi has to start asking his cabinet colleagues and bureaucrats how they are suggesting, and approving, plans/clarifications that make little sense.