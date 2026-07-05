Let’s be clear about one thing upfront: working from home is wonderful. It allows you to attend meetings in a perfectly respectable shirt paired with shorts that should never be seen in public. Your dog becomes an unofficial member of the strategy team, and your refrigerator emerges as your most dependable colleague.

The problem is not working from home. The problem is the cult of working from home — the belief that the office contributes nothing that Zoom, Google Meet, and a decent Wi-Fi connection cannot replicate. That, as it turns out, is where things begin to go quietly wrong.

There is a concept called the Hallway MBA. It refers to everything you learn at work that nobody ever formally teaches you — how to read a room before a difficult meeting, how to deal with the colleague quietly undermining you, when to push back on a bad idea from the boss, and when discretion is the better part of promotion. It is the only MBA you earn without realising you enrolled and, unlike many actual MBAs, it doesn’t leave you with an education loan.

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Nobody schedules these lessons. They arrive unannounced — in corridors, over coffee, or in the thirty seconds before a meeting begins when you overhear your manager talking an irate client off a ledge. A new book, Office Osmosis, written by Kristina Crystal, argues that this “invisible curriculum” of workplace success — reading situations, building relationships, and navigating office politics — has always been absorbed through proximity. Behind what the author calls “closed digital doors”, those moments simply do not happen.

Almost every senior executive will admit that the most valuable lessons of a career rarely came from training programmes or annual appraisals. They came from watching a mentor handle a crisis, sitting quietly in meetings they were technically attending only to take notes, or being pulled aside after a presentation because they happened to be in the same corridor. Coca-Cola’s Chairman James Quincey made much the same point at London Business School, arguing that excessive working from home does a “disservice” to younger employees — video calls work well when participants have known each other for 20 years, rather less so for the graduate still figuring out how an organisation thinks. You cannot learn by osmosis on mute.

The watercooler, much mocked as the symbol of office tedium, was actually doing a surprising amount of work. Yes, part of the conversation was about where to order lunch. But the rest was intelligence: who was moving departments, what management was really thinking, which project was quietly going off the rails. The accidental encounter between people from different teams often solved problems long before any formal meeting could.

There is another point the work-from-home enthusiast tends to overlook. Learning by observation is a two-way compact. When you were the junior employee, someone more experienced made themselves available — letting you sit in meetings you had no business attending, allowing you to watch difficult conversations and see how judgement is exercised under pressure. As you grow more senior, that obligation becomes yours. Your team cannot learn how you negotiate, persuade, or recover from a setback if you exist only as a thumbnail on a screen. Mentorship, it turns out, is difficult to outsource to Microsoft Teams.

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None of this means the pre-2020 office was perfect. The open-plan office often resembled an acoustic experiment gone wrong and staying late merely to be seen doing so was absurd. The commute remains one of modern life’s least enjoyable rituals.

But the answer was never to abandon the office altogether. It exists not merely to complete tasks but to pass on judgement, instinct, and experience — things that cannot be scheduled, streamed, or downloaded into a new hire through an onboarding presentation.

So, by all means, work from home. Enjoy the shorter commute, the better coffee, and the freedom. Just remember that while your broadband connection may be excellent, it still hasn’t learnt how to mentor.