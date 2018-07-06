The NPOS must improve quality of India’s official statistics

The National Statistical Commission (NSC) is the apex advisory body for production and use of official statistics, comprising of core statistics as its sub-set.

Any discussion on official statistics in any fora generally hovers around reliability, availability, timeliness and comprehensiveness of the formulation of socio-economic policies by governments, and their implementation, monitoring, evaluation and impact assessment. To this end, the Indian government prepared the draft National Policy on Official Statistics (NPOS), which was placed in public domain to invite comments by May 31. Perhaps this process is still on. So, how to make our official statistics public-trustworthy?

Statistical system of India: The National Statistical Commission (NSC) is the apex advisory body for production and use of official statistics, comprising of core statistics as its sub-set. For the production of official statistics, we need to enforce impartiality, independence, accountability and transparency, as per the 10 principles enshrined in the UN Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, adopted by the UN General Assembly on January 29, 2014. These were adopted through a decision by our Union Cabinet on May 4, 2016, which paved the way for devising NPOS for improving systems, procedures and institutions consistent with these principles. To achieve this, India plans to give more teeth to NSC by constituting it as a public corporation by law, entrusting it with powers to regulate and audit core statistics, besides giving it financial autonomy, starting with an endowment fund of `500 crore. The government has proposed the National Statistical Commission Bill, and some of its salient features need a mention and rethink.

First, it is proposed to discontinue the role of the Chief Statistician of India (CSI) as the secretary of NSC, and also no government official would be included as a member of NSC to ensure its independence and impartiality in the production of statistics. The members of NSC would be chosen by a committee headed by the PM and others, including from opposition parties. It must be noted that CSI is an important link between NSC and the government, because of his duties which, inter alia, include (1) promoting statistical coordination, (2) assisting NSC in evolving and implementing any statistical strategy and deciding statistical priorities, and (3) monitoring of implementation of directions of NSC in the production, processing and dissemination of statistics. Thus, it is desirable he be a member of NSC. It is not understood how the inclusion of CSI would affect the independence of a high-powered NSC chosen by PM’s committee. Further, it is proposed that CSI would be a member of the National Statistical Development Council, with the PM as its chairman (for providing guidance to NSC on related policy matters), and so it is all the more necessary to include him in NSC.

Second, the Bill proposes to do away with the two separate entities of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), and bring them under the National Statistical Organisation (NSO), which would be reorganised into 11 divisions so as to delineate advisory, coordinating and regulatory functions from production functions. These would be headed by a DG-level officer who will report separately to CSI. Thus, instead of two DGs at present, 11 DGs will report to CSI. Would it not add to the burden of CSI? Also, sufficient number of ex-officio positions of joint secretaries and above would be created in NSO to facilitate national-level coordination. Thus, the entire set-up, including 11 divisions, would become top-heavy. Even if 11 divisions are to be created, it may be reviewed whether some of these could be placed under one DG? I think this is possible and would result in financial savings, too.

Third, establishing the All India Statistical Service, as proposed, is a laudable step as it would go a long way in bringing about cohesion and coordination between the Centre and states. But this alone won’t be enough. What is also needed is those involved in statistical work (below group ‘A’ level) should be qualified through suitable training.

To conclude, it is necessary to give more teeth to NSC to improve the quality of India’s official statistics. It is time we change Mark Twain’s statement “lies, damn lies and statistics” to “truth, damn truth and statistics.”