The June electric vehicle (EV) sales numbers and Delhi’s new EV Policy together signal that the shift to electric mobility has reached an inflection point. For almost a decade, public policy has focused on one question: will consumers buy EVs? The market has now largely answered in the affirmative.

Electric two-wheelers are steadily moving into the mainstream, electric three-wheelers have already transformed last-mile mobility, and passenger vehicles are gradually finding wider acceptance. The more relevant question today is whether the policy framework is ready for the next stage of this journey.

Governments can claim credit for creating the market through demand incentives, lower goods and services tax, production-linked incentives, and state-level measures. But these were instruments to kick-start adoption, not permanent crutches. As EV volumes rise, the focus must move beyond boosting sales to building a competitive ecosystem.

Delhi’s revised policy is significant not because it offers another set of incentives but because it comes at a time when the debate itself must shift from promoting EVs to making them commercially sustainable.

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That shift is easier said than done. The next phase will be driven less by subsidies and more by economics. Consumers will ultimately choose EVs not because governments want them to, but because they become cheaper to own, easier to charge, and simpler to finance than conventional vehicles.

That demands investments in charging infrastructure, reliable electricity networks, battery recycling, financing, insurance products, and resale markets. Equally important is manufacturing. India continues to depend on imported battery cells, critical minerals, and several high-value electronic components that account for a large share of an EV’s cost.

Without deeper localisation across batteries, power electronics, motors, and semiconductor-linked components, the country risks replacing dependence on imported oil with dependence on imported clean mobility technologies.

The sales data also expose a reality that policy often overlooks. There’s no one EV market but several, each at a different stage of evolution. Electric three-wheelers have already achieved meaningful penetration in many cities, while two-wheelers are approaching the point where market forces can increasingly take over.

Passenger vehicles remain constrained by affordability and charging concerns, while electric buses and trucks still depend heavily on government support. A uniform approach cannot address markets with such different economics. Delhi’s attempt to integrate charging infrastructure, fleet electrification, and urban mobility into a broader framework is therefore a step in the right direction.

Other states would do well to adopt a similarly integrated approach. The objective should be to remove structural barriers that prevent EVs from competing on their own merit.

EV ambitions are ultimately about far more than cleaner transport. They are central to the country’s manufacturing strategy, electronics ecosystem, and technological competitiveness. The opportunity is comparable to the smartphone revolution, where policy support gradually gave way to scale, localisation, and exports.

Electric mobility now presents a similar opportunity to build globally competitive capabilities in batteries, power electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. But that outcome is far from guaranteed. The Centre and states should resist the temptation to judge success by monthly sales milestones alone.

Incentives can create demand, but they cannot build enduring industries. The real measure of success will be whether an EV ecosystem is created that can thrive with less government support while remaining globally competitive. Rising sales suggest the market has crossed the proof-of-concept stage. The harder task now is to ensure that electric mobility becomes commercially viable, industrially competitive, and ultimately irreversible.