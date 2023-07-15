The need for tech upskilling in the digital era

By Ashwin Yardi & Shivansh Kohli

The advent of modern technology followed by digitisation has transformed both our lifestyles and the ways of working. Today, technology permeates every aspect of our lives, helping us navigate through its complexities, thereby making it easier, faster, and better. However, technology is rapidly evolving. So, being in tune with the latest developments and upgrading skills is pertinent to adapt and harness the full potential of this changing digital landscape.

Be it artificial intelligence (AI) or blockchain, pathbreaking innovations have reshaped traditional industries and paved the way for new ones. An increasing reliance on technology drives businesses to seek employees with a diverse set of tech skills. A 2022 Unicef report lays emphasis on upskilling to stay at the top of the game as around three in four young people need more skills for employment. In the current job market, those with a strong foundation in technology gain a competitive edge. The Future of Jobs report released by the World Economic Forum suggests that about 50% of employees will require upskilling or reskilling to meet business needs and boost their careers by 2025.

Considering the ever-changing nature of the job market, it is crucial to embrace technological advancements to pursue new opportunities. This is not a challenging task for today’s young people, who are notably more tech-savvy than the previous generations. From a young age, they have been exposed to various technologies and consume great amount of online content daily. They just need to reassess their priorities and concentrate on acquiring the necessary technical skills to enhance their relevance and improve their performance at a workplace.

Today, technology-related content is available online in abundance, often free of cost. Young people can determine their needs and accordingly choose the right platform and course. Governments, universities, online course aggregators, and international organisations have introduced a plethora of programs to help future generations refine their skills. For example, YuWaah at Unicef has the Passport 2 Earning (P2E) program, providing 21st-century skills to young people. Its upcoming Youth Hub platform would help young people, especially from rural and underserved communities, find relevant jobs. The courses offered are designed in line with the objectives of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2023, which aims to provide holistic and comprehensive education to young individuals. Through its socio-economic programs, Capgemini in India has also been significantly contributing to skill and talent development. The company’s 53 Digital Academies, providing specialised training in IT capabilities and IT-enabled skills (ITES), have so far trained more than 75,000 youth in India. Along with learning, the young professionals must also look for ways to utilise these newly-acquired skills, because implementing them is as important as learning.

When it comes to young people, the availability of skilling programs is only the starting point. To access these programs, young individuals must first know about them. Then, they must be able to apply the knowledge acquired from such programs in real life. For this reason, the youth need to be at the forefront, not just for learning but also for educating. Youth engagement will be a significant factor in P2E and other initiatives. Additionally, by taking advantage of upcoming platforms such as Youth Hub, they can access a multitude of job opportunities at their convenience. Youth Hub is a single-window marketplace that aggregates opportunities for young people based on their interests and region.

Technology has the potential to bridge the digital divide resulting from demographic disparities. When utilised appropriately, technology can act as a leveller. From enabling learning to accessing opportunities, technology can help overcome all kinds of challenges. Technology can play a pivotal role in addressing the pressing challenges of climate change. With the help of blockchain and AI, it becomes easier to trace the carbon footprint of a business and draw a plan to minimise it. Technology can be leveraged to promote a circular economy and achieve sustainable development goals.

The World Youth Skills Day serves as a reminder of the power of tech upskilling to succeed in the digital age. Acquiring the right set of technical competencies can enhance employability and unlock the potential of younger generations. By leveraging the power of technology, humans can unleash their capabilities to create a more sustainable and inclusive world. Technology can empower young individuals, businesses, and society at large to get the future they want. As Charles Darwin’s famous theory of evolution states: it is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. The same applies in the competitive job market where only those willing to adapt and upskill can truly thrive.