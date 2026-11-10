For 33 years, Jensen Huang has told everyone that Nvidia is 30 days from going out of business. It is the founding myth of a chipmaker that nearly died in the 1990s, survived with a Sega lifeline, and never forgot the lesson. That paranoia was aimed outward, at rivals, supply chains through Taiwan, Washington’s export rules, Beijing’s ambitions, and whispers of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Nvidia built defences against those threats. The crisis now confronting it comes from somewhere no spreadsheet can reach: human nature.

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Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The woman involved, Alice Huang, formerly worked for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company associated with Nvidia. US authorities reportedly suspected her of being a Chinese intelligence asset; Beijing rejects the allegation. Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and promised cooperation. The board says it has no reason to believe secrets or national security were compromised. Nothing has been proved. But the episode matters beyond its personal dimensions because Nvidia is no ordinary company. Its graphics processing units power much of the AI revolution, performing thousands of calculations simultaneously to train and run models. Its CUDA software platform has created an ecosystem of developers, tools, and applications that competitors cannot easily displace. Switching chips often means rewriting software and rebuilding expertise. Nvidia also supplies networking equipment and integrated data centre systems, making it far more than a manufacturer of processors. From chatbots to scientific research, the ambitions of technology companies increasingly depend on its hardware and software.

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That dominance gives Nvidia economic and geopolitical significance. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta are investing in AI infrastructure, while governments see computing as essential to competitiveness and national security. Washington’s restrictions on high-end chip exports to China reflect fears that technology used for commercial breakthroughs can also strengthen military and intelligence capabilities. Huang has spent years navigating those tensions, arguing that American companies should retain access to Chinese customers. His credibility therefore matters well beyond Nvidia’s balance sheet. Yet the company has made itself dependent on him. Huang is its chief strategist, chief salesman, and the public face of the AI boom. Dozens of executives report directly to him, a flat structure that helped Nvidia move quickly but concentrates risk in one individual. Investors call this key-person risk. Boards are supposed to counter it with independent oversight, succession planning, and a deep bench of leadership. Nvidia has no obvious successor to Huang, which makes even the possibility of his departure unsettling.

The timing is particularly awkward. As debate intensifies over AI’s costs, data centres, and America’s technological rivalry with China, Nvidia needs a leader whose judgement commands confidence. Allegations, however unproved, risk distracting Huang and giving critics ammunition. The investigation may find nothing beyond a private failing, and he deserves a fair process. But corporate governance cannot depend on the assumption that an exceptional founder will always exercise exceptional judgement. Nvidia’s engineers can shrink transistors and connect thousands of chips into systems. They cannot design away desire, vanity, or misplaced trust. Those weaknesses have humbled generals, presidents, and chief executives long before AI arrived. The lesson for every founder-led company is: build institutions sturdy enough to survive the frailties of the people who created them. Huang was right to be paranoid. He was looking in the wrong direction.