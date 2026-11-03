It always begins with disbelief! The world has changed from AI being seen as just a fad to something that is only needed by market leaders in the US to a growing realisation that the opportunities and challenges of deploying AI are very real for every organisation in the business environment. Today, the broad sweep of AI is threatening to rock the foundations of leadership beliefs and force a substantial rethink about the roles leaders must play and the way they should lead their teams and organisations.

There are three deep realisations that all leaders are facing even as they reimagine a future where AI is integrated in every significant process and activity of the organisations. The first is the importance of identifying internal and external data sources, ingestion, storage and dissemination mechanisms and an orchestration layer that transforms that data into actionable insights. Second is the understanding of the role that generative AI and agentic AI applications can play in all business processes and the creation of governance and control mechanisms for the plethora of agents that will be deployed in every function of the organisation. And finally, as we wrote in our recent Bloomsbury book titled “AI took your org chart”, leaders must judiciously deploy dual intelligence mechanisms to take human-AI collaboration to the next level.

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What should leaders do to embrace AI and provide thought and action leadership to their teams across functions and geographies? Our own research shows that leaders are taking robust action in three areas. The first is enhancing their own understanding and developing new insights on where AI would best augment the capabilities of their organisations. The second is encouraging adequate experimentation everywhere in the use of AI in every process of the organisation. And finally, the critical agenda for the leader is to ensure that the whole organisation is driven by data, actionable insights are thrown up in plenty by timely presentation of contextualised knowledge and management teams move beyond retrospective situation analysis to truly future oriented proactive behaviour.

The leader’s role in the fast-changing world of automation, digital and AI is crucial. Assessment of the current state and starting points as an organisation and in key functions has to be followed by a prioritisation exercise with clearly defined business outcomes. The reimagination exercise has to be followed by the process reengineering and business model redesign exercises. Planning for data management and all technology touch points and the integration and orchestration of AI follows. The definition of roles of all agents and the cultural change assessment have to be done next and once the entire implementation plan is in place, governance processes have to be put in place to extract the value that was envisaged in this major organisation transformation.

Managing teams, roles and goals in fast changing AI enabled transformation is a key result area for today’s leaders. Teams have to be judiciously assembled based on skills available and roles assigned to AI agents and humans and desired outcomes achieved to facilitate organisation progress. Getting the whole team to work towards harmonious goals is where dual intelligence has to be put into play and leaders must be clairvoyant and future focused to drive the transformation efforts needed to attain and sustain success.

Dual intelligence approaches place an imperative on leaders and managers to set and manage goals for the organisation and all process and function teams. The team members themselves must take actions that push the workflow forward, take action at critical decision points and build and leverage unique insights to optimise processes even as AI executes the defined process to perfection. And managers have to provide constant check points for performance measurement and improvement and business process optimisation.

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This is the time as never before for leaders to show their true mettle. Let AI be just one more tool in the arsenal of strategic weapons, deployed thoughtfully at the right places and at the right time to bring line managers closer to their teams. AI agents will proliferate but leaders must always assign a human in the loop to be the ultimate authority for key decisions and ensure that this dual intelligence approach results in better outcomes for the team, the function or the organisation they have the privilege to lead. AI is here to stay and will keep evolving—can leaders stay ahead of the curve and retain control.

The author is Chairman of 5F World & Honeywell Automation India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.