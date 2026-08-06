The board of HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, has closed its inquiry into the Rs 45-crore “differential interest” affair with warning letters and penalties of Rs 1 lakh each on three senior executives, including the managing director and chief executive. Its description of the episode as “business overreach”, rather than mala fide conduct or misconduct, is a distinction that offers little comfort.

The bank allegedly paid the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation returns well above those available to ordinary savings depositors and routed the additional payment through its marketing budget as sponsorship of a road-safety campaign. The arrangements, relating to deposits garnered in 2017 and 2021, reportedly relied on verbal assurances and bypassed the bank’s legal and compliance processes.

At the very least, as the bank has acknowledged, they represented a “potential divergence” from the Reserve Bank of India’s directions governing deposit rates. The issue is larger than any one individual. HDFC Bank is not merely another listed company: It is a systemically important institution entrusted with the savings of crores of Indians and a bellwether for governance standards across the banking industry.

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Its top management must not only act above board but be seen doing so. When an arrangement apparently intended to conceal the true nature of a payment attracts a penalty smaller than a middle manager’s monthly salary, the signal sent through the organisation is corrosive. Employees learn an institution’s real values less from its compliance manuals than from what its leaders do when business targets collide with rules.

The lesson here risks being that camouflage is pardonable if the commercial objective is compelling and there is no personal enrichment. That is precisely the wrong lesson for middle management — and for an industry in which aggressive deposit mobilisation can already encourage questionable practices.

The defences miss the point. One is that incentives or “sweeteners” for large depositors are, in some form, an industry practice. If that is true, it is an indictment of the industry, not an exoneration of the bank. The purpose of regulation is precisely to prevent a race in which institutions devise opaque ways of offering favoured customers negotiated returns.

Nor does the absence of personal gain make a regulatory breach inconsequential: Conduct undertaken to benefit the institution can still undermine its controls and expose it to serious reputational risk. The other defence — that old transactions have been revived because a decision on the chief executive’s succession is approaching — is equally irrelevant. The timing or provenance of a disclosure does not determine the truth of its contents. The questions remain who authorised it and whether accountability is commensurate with the lapse.

The abrupt resignation of the bank’s former chairman in March, citing “certain happenings and practices” inconsistent with his values, had already cast a shadow over governance, although a separate external inquiry said it found no basis for his concerns. The former chairman should have been more specific rather than making vague observations.

But that makes transparency in the present case more important, not less. The board deserves some credit for publicly imposing accountability at the highest level, an unusual step in Indian banking. But the vague formulation of “business overreach” leaves too many questions unanswered. Trust is banking’s most valuable capital. HDFC Bank, of all institutions, cannot afford to economise on it.