Every major shift in workplace technology introduces a shift in the relationship between the organisation and its people. AI is no different, except for its unprecedented scale and speed. As AI moves into core processes, enterprises are not just adopting new tools; they are rewriting the relationship with their employees to redefine what they contribute, how they grow, and why their work matters.

A recent report by Wipro and HFS Research found that 53% of enterprise leaders are preparing to run hybrid human and machine teams, yet the terms of that collaboration remain dynamic. This makes AI readiness critical as organisations build the ability to continually identify opportunities, redesign work, govern change, scale what delivers value and learn from what does not. For employees, this journey must begin with trust, built through transparency, fairness, investment in capabilities, and clear accountability. Treated as a technology programme, transformation will optimise machines, providing short-term gains. If treated as a people-first journey, it will build something lasting.

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Translating productivity gains to business outcomes

AI should not simply make work faster. It should make work more valuable. Most leaders share a genuine ambition to free their people for higher-order work. The same report shows that 63% leaders share this ambition, but only 20% have built that ambition into how their organisations are designed. When routine tasks are automated without redesigning roles, the productivity gains do not translate into real business outcomes. The time saved is often absorbed by existing ways of working rather than redirected to innovation, problem-solving, or customer impact, leaving “higher-order work” as a slogan.

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Realising that ambition requires deliberate choices. How will roles evolve once machines handle routine execution? How will organisations recognise and reward distinctly human contributions like judgement, empathy, ethical reasoning, and the ability to ask better questions? These are people strategy questions long before they are technology questions.

Rewarding co-intelligence, not just throughput

As roles evolve and new skills emerge, organisations will need a clearer understanding of the respective contributions of people and technology. If people are to partner well with intelligent systems, organisations need to recognise which activities can be automated, those that can be augmented and those that require human accountability. They should then assess adjacent skills to create credible reskilling and mobility paths.

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This shift also requires organisations to reconsider the unique human qualities they value. Critical reasoning, contextual decision-making, ethical oversight, and the ability to use AI to improve customer and business outcomes are the real differentiators. When organisations still celebrate only throughput, they contradict everything leaders say about the future of work.

The real work ahead

Redesigning a future-ready people strategy is about making change worthy of the people who will carry it. With only 18% of organisations today embedding intelligence into enterprise-wide design, the groundwork for genuine human and AI partnership is only just being laid. Sustainable readiness requires key capabilities: business ownership of value; multi-disciplinary workflow redesign; risk-based governance and human oversight; skill visibility; and adoption routines that track benefits and enable leaders to scale or adapt initiatives.

These elements are interdependent. Workflow redesign without capability investment leaves people unprepared. Technology without governance weakens trust. Pilots without business ownership generate activity without lasting value. Leaders need to approach work and workforce transformation with transparency and accountability. It begins with assessing the impact of required skills, creating clear pathways for reskilling, and linking credentials with opportunity.

Cultivating judgement and building domain expertise

The first challenge in this redesign is ensuring a new approach to learning. For generations, expertise developed through apprenticeship. Early-career professionals learned through routine work, while managers built judgement through tactical oversight.

Enterprises must therefore design new ways for people to build expertise through guided practice, mentoring, simulations and exposure to increasingly complex decisions. It must also connect to opportunity. Training should lead to projects, recognised certifications, internal openings and vacancies. Training without visible opportunity weakens confidence in both learning programs and the wider transformation.

The organisations that thrive will be those that place people at the centre of their intelligent future; this includes valuing human contribution, cultivating judgement, and honouring the trust people place in technologies. The machines are ready. The task now is to ensure that the people strategy is ready to meet it.