For half a century, the mere possibility of a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz was enough to send shivers through global markets. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the narrow waterway, making it one of the most strategic maritime choke points on the planet.

Had analysts been asked to predict the consequences of its closure, few would have ventured anything below $150 a barrel, with many forecasting prices closer to $200. Instead, after briefly touching about $126, crude largely traded in the $90s. That outcome says less about the severity of the Iran conflict than about how profoundly the global oil market has changed.

The crisis has exposed not the strength of the oil cartel but its diminishing ability to dictate prices. The contrast with the oil shocks of the 1970s could scarcely be sharper. Then, coordinated production cuts by a handful of exporters were enough to trigger prolonged shortages, soaring inflation, and global recession. Today, markets are larger, supply chains more diversified, and consumers far better equipped to absorb temporary disruptions.

The reasons lie outside the control of the producer group. China, the world’s largest crude importer, sharply reduced imports — from about 11.4 million barrels a day in February to 6.4 million in May — drawing instead on accumulated inventories.

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The International Energy Agency coordinated releases from strategic petroleum reserves, cushioning the immediate supply shock. Meanwhile, non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers, particularly the US, responded with additional output, filling part of the gap.

The combined effect of demand adjustment, strategic stockpiles, and diversified supply demonstrated that today’s oil market is far more resilient than during earlier crises.

The political fractures within the producer bloc reinforce the same conclusion. The United Arab Emirates’ decision to walk away from OPEC, OPEC+ and Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) reflects a growing preference for maximising national production rather than adhering to collective quotas.

Other members are reportedly reassessing their positions, while Iran remains in open military confrontation with several Arab producers. Such divisions inevitably weaken any cartel’s credibility. OAPEC, once conceived as a vehicle for collective leverage, increasingly looks like a relic of an era when producers could move in concert.

Today’s market rewards flexibility more than discipline and market share more than artificial restraint. Even Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s traditional anchor, has increasingly found itself balancing the competing objectives of defending prices while avoiding a sustained loss of market share to producers outside the group.

For India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, this shift offers cautious reassurance rather than complacency. A supply disruption in West Asia still imposes costs, widens the current account deficit and fuels inflationary pressures.

But the experience of the Hormuz crisis also validates India’s efforts to diversify crude sourcing, build strategic petroleum reserves, and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external oil shocks.

At the same time, it underlines the strategic importance of accelerating domestic renewable energy, electric mobility, and alternative fuels, which reduce exposure not merely to price volatility but also to geopolitical risk.

Oil will remain geopolitically important for years to come, but the ability of a handful of producers to hold the global economy hostage is steadily eroding. The Hormuz crisis may well be remembered not for triggering an oil shock, but for revealing that the age of the all-powerful oil cartel is drawing to a close.