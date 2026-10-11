Early in my career I sat next to a man I will call X. He arrived at 9.25, left at 5.35, and in between did precisely what was asked of him. His reports were accurate and on time. He never volunteered for a task force, never stayed late to “add value”, and never once used the word “passionate”. When the office emptied for drinks after work, he went home to his family and his garden.

At the time, I thought X was a bit of a loser. Decades later, I think he may have been the sanest person in the building.

Modern work has no vocabulary for X. Every job advert demands a “self-starter” who will “go above and beyond”. Performance systems assume everyone should be exceeding expectations, which is mathematically impossible but corporately compulsory. A rating of “meets expectations” literally means you did your job, yet it has become a quiet insult, the HR equivalent of being told your haircut is “brave”.

Meanwhile LinkedIn is full of people announcing that they are “humbled” to be working weekends. Their leaders describe the company as a family, right up until the morning they announce a restructuring. Against this backdrop, the person who does solid work and logs off at a reasonable hour looks almost subversive.

I want to argue that they are not subversive at all. They are the load-bearing walls of every organisation.

Consider what the adequate employee actually does. They answer the email. They process the invoice. They turn up to the meeting, say little, and do what was agreed. They do not reorganise the department every eighteen months to make their mark, or launch initiatives that are abandoned the moment they are promoted. They rarely create crises, because they are not trying to be seen solving them.

The high achiever, by contrast, is expensive in ways nobody measures. Their ambition generates work for others: decks to review, pilots to support, strategies to implement and then unwind. Some of them are brilliant. Many are simply loud. A company made entirely of stars would be exhausting and probably bankrupt, like a football team of eleven strikers.

There is also something honest about the mediocre employee. They have looked at the deal on offer, a salary in exchange for a defined amount of effort, and decided to honour it exactly. That is not laziness; it is accurate bookkeeping. It is the rest of us who have miscounted, giving away evenings and weekends in the hope of a promotion that may never come.

And they have something many of us lack: a life that is not their job. X’s garden was, by all accounts, magnificent. When he retired, there was cake and a card, and nobody could quite remember a single thing he had done. I used to find that sad. Now it strikes me as a kind of victory. His work was done well enough that no one ever had to think about it, and the parts of his life that mattered most were somewhere else entirely.

None of this is an argument against ambition. Some people love their work, and good luck to them. But organisations should stop pretending that everyone must be extraordinary. They should reward reliability as well as brilliance, and stop treating “meets expectations” as a polite way of saying “on thin ice”.

As for the rest of us, we could learn something from X. Do the job. Do it properly. Then go home.

The email will still be there in the morning. Somebody adequate will probably have answered it.