When Ashok Lahiri walks into a policy room, he doesn’t arrive with ideological thunder. He brings something more disarming: a habit of asking whether things actually work.

That instinct—part scepticism, part empiricism—has defined a career that now loops back to the centre of Indian policymaking with his appointment as vice- chairman of NITI Aayog. For someone who has spent decades navigating the intersections of theory, bureaucracy and politics, the role feels less like a culmination and more like a return to first principles.

Lahiri is not a headline economist. He doesn’t deal in grandstanding prescriptions or Twitter-ready certainties. Instead, he has cultivated a reputation as a “civilised contrarian”—someone who questions both fashionable welfare populism and uncritical market orthodoxy.

In one of his oft-cited observations, Lahiri notes that economic policies are seldom based on past effectiveness alone. Political incentives, electoral cycles and administrative constraints frequently outweigh evidence. That line, deceptively simple, captures his worldview: economics is not just about optimal policy, but about how imperfect systems absorb—or distort—it.

Competitive welfare politics

This explains his unease with what he sees as the growing tilt towards competitive welfare politics. His writings repeatedly caution that procedural shortcuts and fiscal looseness, even when politically rewarding, can erode long-term discipline. For Lahiri, fiscal arithmetic is not austerity for its own sake—it is the scaffolding that keeps growth durable.

His journey began in Kolkata’s Presidency College, moved through the Delhi School of Economics, and then expanded into global institutions like the World Bank and the IMF. That exposure shaped a policymaker who is comfortable toggling between macroeconomic frameworks and ground realities.

But it was his stint as Chief Economic Adviser (2002–07) that cemented his reputation. Appointed under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and retained under Manmohan Singh, Lahiri became one of those rare technocrats who survived a change in political regimes—less because of ideological flexibility and more because of intellectual credibility.

Colleagues recall him as someone who preferred brief, precise notes over verbose justifications, and who was wary of over-promising outcomes. In bureaucratic ecosystems where ambition often outruns feasibility, that restraint stood out.

In 2021, Lahiri did something that puzzled many of his peers: he contested the West Bengal assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

For a “dyed-in-the-wool academic,” as one colleague put it, the move seemed incongruous. But it also revealed a deeper thread in his thinking—an urge to test theory against political reality. Lahiri himself spoke of wanting to “reconnect with his roots,” suggesting that policymaking, to be meaningful, cannot remain insulated from electoral dynamics.

He didn’t emerge as a mass politician. But the episode added a layer to his profile: an economist willing to step outside the comfort of advisory roles and engage, however briefly, with the messy business of politics.

If Lahiri the policymaker is understated, Lahiri the writer is quietly engaging. His book Those Were the Days: Tales from the 15th Finance Commission pulls back the curtain on an institution that usually operates in opacity.

Instead of dry fiscal formulas, he writes about state visits, negotiations, and the human side of federal finance—chief ministers making their case, bureaucrats balancing numbers with narratives, and the Commission itself navigating India’s vast diversity.

It’s here that one sees his method most clearly: economics as lived experience, not just equations. Fiscal federalism, in his telling, is not merely about tax devolution ratios but about trust, persuasion and institutional memory.

Another of Lahiri’s recurring themes—most sharply articulated in India in Search of Glory—is the tension between long-term growth policies and short-term electoral incentives.

He argues that sustainable political success need not come from ever-expanding freebies. Instead, investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and manufacturing can yield both economic dividends and electoral legitimacy. It’s a view that runs against the grain of contemporary politics, where immediate transfers often trump delayed gains.

Yet Lahiri is not doctrinaire. He recognises the role of welfare, but insists on balance. The problem, in his framing, is not welfare per se but its design and fiscal sustainability.

Interestingly, Lahiri has also shown an openness to behavioural economics—the idea that policy outcomes depend as much on human psychology as on financial incentives. His engagement with such ideas suggests a policymaker willing to evolve, to incorporate newer frameworks without abandoning core fiscal prudence.

This blend—classical macroeconomics with behavioural nuance—could shape how he approaches policy at NITI Aayog, particularly in areas like public service delivery and compliance.

Lahiri’s elevation comes at a time when India faces a familiar but sharpening dilemma: how to sustain high growth while managing fiscal pressures and rising welfare commitments.

His presence at NITI Aayog signals a possible recalibration—towards evidence-based policymaking, fiscal caution, and a renewed emphasis on institutional processes. Not a dramatic shift, but a subtle course correction.

If there is one thing Lahiri is unlikely to do, it is chase headlines. His style is incremental, his interventions often behind the scenes. But in policymaking, as he has long argued, outcomes are rarely determined by noise. They are shaped by the quieter discipline of getting the arithmetic right.