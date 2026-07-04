In 1944, the architects of the post-war financial order gathered in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. They called it a monetary conference. What they were actually doing was deciding whose rules the global economy would run on for the next eighty years. The dollar won. And the institutions the IMF, the World Bank, the fixed exchange rate system carried American assumptions about how economies should be organised deep into the governance DNA of nations that had no hand in writing them.

India is doing something analogous today. Not in a hotel in New Hampshire, but through 24 bilateral MoUs, a payments interface that processes 49% of the world’s real-time transactions, and an open-source identity stack now operational in 19 African countries. The difference is that most people including, it seems, Indian policymakers themselves have not yet noticed the full weight of what is being exported.

This is worth pausing on. Because what India is shipping abroad is not software. It is a philosophy of the state.

The Three-Way Race

The global contest for digital infrastructure dominance has, until recently, had two visible contestants. The United States exported platform capitalism: Google, Meta, Amazon. No ownership of infrastructure, but monopoly control of the applications that run on it, the data produced by those applications, and the advertising revenues extracted from that data. In this model, the state is largely absent. The platform is the governor.

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China’s answer was the Digital Silk Road state-backed Huawei building the physical networks, Alibaba and Tencent building the commercial layers, and Beijing sitting behind both. In 138 Belt and Road countries, China is already the dominant financier of ICT infrastructure, providing more capital across the African continent than all multilateral institutions and Western democracies combined. The standard China exports is not neutral. It comes with interoperability requirements, data-sharing agreements, and surveillance architectures pre-installed.

India is offering a third model. Call it the DPI Doctrine. Open protocols, not proprietary platforms. Public infrastructure, not private extraction. Consent-driven data architecture, not state surveillance. The Unified Payments Interface runs on open APIs available to any bank, any fintech, any startup. Aadhaar is biometric identity without the state holding a transaction log. DigiLocker puts documents in the citizen’s hand rather than the bureaucrat’s drawer. The architecture is structurally different from both Silicon Valley and Shenzhen and it is precisely that difference which is making it attractive to governments in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America who are trying to modernise without choosing a master.

The Numbers Are Not Subtle

UPI processed 21.70 billion transactions worth ₹28.33 lakh crore in January 2026 alone. That is not a fintech success story. That is the single largest real-time payments infrastructure ever built by a government built in a decade, at near-zero cost to users, on open rails. UPI now handles nearly half of all real-time payment transactions globally. India, with roughly 17% of the world’s population, is running half the world’s instant payments.

The export story is accelerating. MOSIP India’s open-source identity platform developed at IIIT Bengaluru is now active in 19 African countries. The Philippines built its national ID system for 76 million citizens on MOSIP architecture. Trinidad and Tobago became the first Caribbean nation to adopt UPI. Kenya adopted the DigiLocker framework. Sri Lanka is rolling out both UPI and DigiLocker with Indian technical assistance. In April 2026, NITI Aayog launched the DPI@2047 roadmap explicitly framing the next phase as a shift from inclusion to productivity, toward what the Chief Economic Adviser has called a “total factor productivity engine.”

This is not charity. It is architecture export. And architecture, once embedded, shapes everything built on top of it.

Why It Is a Geopolitical Act

When a country adopts India’s DPI stack, it is not merely installing software. It is making a series of consequential choices. It is choosing open-protocol infrastructure over proprietary platforms which means choosing competition over lock-in. It is choosing a consent-based data architecture which means making citizens, not corporations, the nominal owners of their own data. It is choosing a governance model where the state sets the rails and the private sector runs trains on them.

These are not technical choices. They are political ones. And they have a compounding effect: countries that adopt Indian DPI become interoperable with each other. A payments network built on UPI rails in Sri Lanka connects naturally to UPI in Nepal, in Bhutan, in Singapore. A national ID built on MOSIP protocols in Kenya can, in principle, federate with similar systems across the African Union. India is not just exporting infrastructure it is laying the foundations of an interoperable digital community among the Global South, with India at the centre.

This is what geopolitical influence looks like in the 21st century. Not troops. Not loans. Standards.

The Tension India Has Not Resolved

But there is a complication.

The system India is exporting was built at speed, and speed left marks. Aadhaar’s biometric authentication failure rate runs between 6% and 12% among manual labourers, construction workers, the elderly, and those with degraded fingerprints. A J-PAL study found that 88% of cancelled ration cards in Jharkhand belonged to genuine beneficiaries, not fraudulent ghost entries. The Right to Food Campaign documented starvation deaths directly linked to Aadhaar-related welfare denial. These are not edge cases. They are the documented cost of rolling out biometric infrastructure at a billion-person scale without adequate redress mechanisms.

The question for the DPI Doctrine is blunt: when India exports its architecture to Ethiopia or Guyana or the Philippines, does it export the exclusion risks alongside the inclusion promise? A construction worker in Jharkhand whose fingerprints do not authenticate loses a ration card. The equivalent failure in a country with weaker institutions, fewer courts, and less civil society may cost more than a ration card.

India’s response to the extent it has one is that MOSIP and the exported systems are open-source platforms that recipient governments adapt to their own contexts. The safeguards are the importing state’s responsibility. This is technically accurate and politically inadequate. Architecture carries assumptions. If India does not export the safeguards alongside the systems, it is exporting the vulnerabilities too.

The Governance Gap at the Centre of the Doctrine

Ironically, India is exporting a data governance philosophy it has not yet fully enacted at home.

The DPDP Act will not reach full enforcement until May 2027. UPI, which has been processing billions of transactions a month for years, sits inside a legal framework that the Center for Strategic and International Studies described in May 2026 as containing significant gaps in data protection. India has quietly transformed daily transactions into one of the world’s largest behavioural datasets. The legal structure governing what that dataset can be used for, who can access it, and under what constraints, remains incompletely specified.

India is asking the world to adopt its digital architecture before that architecture’s own governance layer is complete. This is not a reason to reject the DPI Doctrine. It is a reason to demand that India accelerate the domestic work and to insist that any DPI export package include governance frameworks, redress mechanisms, and data protection standards as non-negotiable components, not optional add-ons.

What India Should Do With This Moment

The DPI Doctrine is real. It is consequential. And it is, on balance, a better offer to the Global South than either Silicon Valley extraction or Beijing’s surveillance-inclusive infrastructure. But “better than the alternatives” is a low bar for something that may shape how two billion people experience their relationship with their own governments for the next half-century.

India should do three things to make the doctrine coherent. First, complete the domestic governance work not on the DPDP’s current leisurely timeline, but urgently, with explicit acknowledgement that the credibility of the DPI export depends on it. You cannot sell consent-based data architecture to the world while your own consent framework is still under construction. Second, embed redress infrastructure in every DPI export. MOSIP deployments should come with dispute resolution mechanisms, biometric fallback procedures, and audit obligations built into the technical assistance package. Third, formalise the doctrine. India has a narrative but not a strategy. The DPI@2047 roadmap is domestic. What is needed is an equivalent document for the global offer a statement of principles, obligations, and governance standards that recipient countries can hold India to.

The world is watching India build something genuinely new. A democratic, open, consent-driven alternative to platform capitalism and surveillance statecraft. The question is whether India is building it carefully enough to deserve the trust it is asking for.

That question deserves more than a government press release. It deserves a policy doctrine.

(The author is well-known tech policy expert, entrepreneur and philanthropist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.