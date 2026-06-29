Every few years someone rediscovers the Indian corporate chamcha (sycophant). The latest to do so, in a recent entertaining conversation, were Harsh Goenka and Gaurav Dalmia, who anatomised the species with affection and wit. They were right about the fact that the corporate chamcha deserves serious study. If management schools can teach leadership, they should also teach its natural predator — and, paradoxically, its most loyal companion.

But I’d argue the duo’s field guide stopped short. There’s a whole subspecies they missed: the jellyfish chamchas who are capable of assuming any shape demanded by the room. His greatest skill is not saying “yes”. Anybody can say yes. His genius lies in nodding before the boss has completed the sentence. If the chairman says, “I’m thinking…”, the chamcha is already giving it a standing ovation.

Every office has a few but quite a lot of them have entire departments. But before we mock the nodders, we should ask a more uncomfortable question: who creates them?

The answer is simple: Bosses.

Chamchas do not emerge spontaneously like mushrooms after the rain. They are cultivated, watered, promoted, protected, and rewarded. The insecure boss finds disagreement exhausting. Why wrestle with contrary opinions when an army of agreeable faces is available? A room full of nodding heads is far more soothing than one awkward soul asking, “Are we sure this is a good idea?” The result is predictable. Meetings become theatre. Decisions become echoes.

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The late Subir Raha, former chairman of ONGC, once narrated a story that deserves a place in every leadership manual. Soon after taking charge, he went fishing at Haldia. Within minutes, he landed the biggest fish. His deputy caught the second biggest. The next official caught a slightly smaller one. The hierarchy was beautifully preserved—even underwater.

Curious, the chairman later discovered the secret. Managers had quietly sent people into the water to shepherd the fish towards the dignitaries’ hooks. Nothing illustrates corporate sycophancy better. In a healthy organisation, people move mountains for customers. In an unhealthy one, they move fish for chairmen.

The chamcha’s daily routine is deceptively simple. He laughs half a second before everyone else. He praises presentations no one understood. He describes ordinary strategy as “transformational”. If the boss changes opinion by lunch, he congratulates him on his intellectual flexibility. If the boss returns to the original position by evening, he calls it consistency.

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Weather forecasts are similarly adjusted. “The market is challenging, sir.” Five minutes later: “Exactly the right time to expand, sir.” No contradiction exists if survival depends on agreement.

AI won’t replace them because AI has backbone. It will disagree with you, with citations. The jellyfish chamcha will agree with you, then disagree with himself if you change your mind mid-sentence.

Yet the biggest cost is not comic. It is institutional. History offers countless examples of leaders destroyed not by enemies but by admirers. Bad decisions survive because nobody wishes to become the first dissenter. Risks remain invisible because uncomfortable truths are filtered out before they reach the corner office.

Ironically, the best leaders rarely attract many chamchas. They make disagreement safe. They reward the colleague who says, “I think we’re wrong.” They know that loyalty is measured not by applause but by the courage to prevent expensive mistakes.

That is why every CEO should occasionally count the number of people who disagree with him in a meeting. If the answer is zero, the problem is unlikely to be the employees. It is the leader who has built the aquarium. The jellyfish, after all, merely swam in when the door was left open — and stayed there as nobody ever asked them to grow a spine.

The chamcha is not the disease. He is the symptom. And in organisations where he thrives, the real diagnosis is always found in the corner office where disagreement stopped being welcome, and applause became the only currency that mattered.