By Piyush Mundhra

An AI agent introduced into a business is like a newborn. It can reason and act, but it knows nothing about what the company sells, how it makes decisions, what its internal terminology means, or why a choice made three years ago still shapes today’s operations. Just as a child grows into a capable adult by developing common sense rather than simply acquiring a bigger brain, an AI agent becomes truly useful by building context. That is the role of the context layer.

For an AI agent to function effectively, it must understand two things simultaneously: how the organisation thinks, decides and operates, and how that reality is represented in data. If either is missing, the agent becomes incomplete – either fluent in business but unable to interpret data correctly, or technically accurate but disconnected from how the business actually works.

The foundation begins with understanding the entities that define a business – customers, suppliers, products, policies or assets – and recognising that different systems may refer to the same entity in different ways. It must also learn the organisation’s language. Much like a child understands that the same word can have different meanings depending on context, an AI agent must recognise that terms such as “active customer” or “revenue” may carry different definitions across departments. Without a shared business vocabulary, different agents can arrive at different, yet equally defensible, answers.

Understanding relationships is equally important. Businesses operate through interconnected processes: suppliers support products, products serve markets and decisions in one area often affect many others. An AI agent must be able to trace these links to understand the downstream impact of events, whether a supplier fails an audit or a regulatory requirement changes.

Context also includes understanding boundaries. Every organisation has rules that determine when human intervention is required, which information is confidential and where compliance takes precedence over automation. Equally important is knowing how work actually gets done. Official process documents rarely capture the countless practical adjustments employees make every day. Without this operational reality, an AI agent reflects an idealised version of the business rather than the one that actually exists.

Memory gives context its continuity. Beyond recording where data originated, AI systems also need to preserve why decisions were made, who approved them and what changed over time. While most organisations maintain data lineage, decision lineage is often overlooked, even though it provides the institutional memory that allows future decisions to remain consistent and explainable.

Finally, every organisation possesses a layer of tacit knowledge that experienced employees accumulate over years. This instinctive understanding – often called tribal knowledge – is rarely documented but frequently determines whether decisions succeed or fail. AI agents that lack this knowledge may produce technically correct answers while still missing the broader business context.

A context layer is never complete. Like the human mind, it evolves through continuous learning. The questions an AI agent is asked repeatedly help refine its understanding, while changing business conditions require its knowledge to be constantly updated. Every aspect of this context – from business definitions and relationships to governance and institutional knowledge – must therefore be actively maintained rather than treated as a one-time implementation exercise.

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The success of AI agents will depend less on the sophistication of the underlying models than on the quality of the context they are built upon. Get the context right, and the technology becomes far more effective. Get it wrong, and even the most advanced AI will struggle to deliver meaningful business outcomes.

(The writer is chief customer officer, MathCo.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.