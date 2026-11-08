The day after Diwali, offices across India hold an unofficial audit. Nobody calls it that, and no auditor is appointed, but by lunchtime everyone knows exactly what everyone else received.

Corporate Diwali gifts to employees are supposed to say thank you. In practice they say something more precise: where you stand. A festive hamper is a performance review delivered in velvet-lined cardboard, and unlike the real one, it cannot be appealed.

The most reliable measure is the dry-fruit box, which might be called the cashew index. Raisins and a scattering of almonds mean you are on a list. Almonds and cashews in equal measure mean someone in HR typed your name in by hand. Pistachios mean you are senior, or used to be. Walnuts still in their shells carry a message of their own, and it is not Happy Diwali.

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The index turns brutal because staff compare. Within an hour of distribution, the juniors’ WhatsApp group knows that the leadership hamper held a silver coin and a bottle of single malt, while theirs held a voucher and a mug printed with Together We Grow. The mug, it is generally agreed, has grown more than they have.

Then comes the card, signed by a chief executive most recipients have never met, wishing them and their families light, prosperity, and abundance: three lovely nouns that commit the company to nothing, least of all a raise. In many companies the Diwali gift has quietly replaced the Diwali bonus, in much the way the mug has replaced the pay rise.

This year’s gifts have also gone green, or at least greenish. Seed-paper notebooks that can be planted once filled. Succulents in ceramic pots, the logo printed so large that the plant looks like a sponsored athlete. Jute bags in quantities no household could possibly use in a lifetime. Somewhere, a hamper will have included a gratitude journal, a bold thing to hand to people still waiting for last year’s appraisal letter.

By evening the photographs reach LinkedIn, where employees thank their amazing organisation for its thoughtful gesture. This is the clever part. A Diwali hamper is the only corporate expense that pays out twice: once as a present, and again as employer branding, written for free by the recipient.

Nobody really intends it cynically, at least not at the start. Someone in administration spends weeks in October comparing vendors, haggling over per-unit prices, and debating whether mithai is now a wellness risk, and whether anybody still eats it or merely photographs it. The result is a gift that pleases nobody much and offends nobody quite enough to complain.

Whatever goes unwanted then enters India’s most efficient circular economy: regifting. If anyone tracked every box of soan papdi, they would probably find there are only about forty in the whole country, circulating endlessly between offices, drivers, neighbours, and in-laws, like a reserve currency nobody wants to hold.

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None of this means companies should stop giving. A festival is a fine excuse for generosity, and gifts do smooth working life. But it is worth asking what employees actually remember. It is almost never the hamper. It is the boss who wrote three handwritten lines that could only have been meant for one person. It is the manager who remembered a child’s board exams, or approved leave for a trip home. It is being told to leave early the day before Diwali, before the traffic turns the city into a car park.

These things cost almost nothing, which is precisely why procurement cannot buy them in bulk, but they can create real impact.

Meanwhile, in an office pantry somewhere this morning sits a box of soan papdi, barely touched. Whoever takes it home is not its owner, merely its next stop, really.