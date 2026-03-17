By Kavya Wadhwa

There is a specific silence that falls over a sector the moment it realises the rules have changed. Not the noise of disruption or the fanfare of a policy launch, but a quiet recalculation by the people whose money is at stake. That silence settled over energy boardrooms when Parliament passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, and it has not entirely lifted since.

The gate that kept private capital out of nuclear energy for seven decades has been unlatched. What walks through it will shape India’s electricity grid for the next half-century. India needs to nearly treble its electricity generation capacity by 2047. Renewables will bear the largest share of that burden, and rightly so.

But every grid planner knows the uncomfortable truth that solar and wind advocates are reluctant to voice: intermittency is a structural problem, not an engineering inconvenience. The more renewable capacity India adds, the more it needs firm, dispatchable, round-the-clock power. Hydro is geographically constrained.

Gas is import-exposed

Gas is import-exposed. Coal is a civilisational liability. Nuclear is India’s only large-scale, low-carbon baseload option. It runs at 80-90% capacity factor and does not depend on cloud cover or the monsoon. The SHANTI Bill made it legal to act on this reality. The market read the signal immediately. Energy conglomerates that had stayed at arm’s length from nuclear are now conducting feasibility assessments, with many setting up nuclear power arms.

International reactor vendors, whose conversations had stalled for over a decade on unresolved liability questions, have re-engaged with urgency. Foreign tech partnerships that existed only as diplomatic footnotes are acquiring commercial substance.

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What is less visible but equally significant is what the Bill signals to a new generation of entrepreneurs. Indian startups working on small modular reactors and engineering components for the global fusion industry are beginning to attract serious investor attention. The Bill is the first credible signal that India intends to be a participant in the next generation of nuclear technology.

Division of responsibilities

Atomic energy is a Union subject, yet the politics of nuclear plants are irrevocably local. The more perceptive state governments understand that while they cannot build nuclear plants, they can create conditions that make them the obvious choice when the Centre and private developers decide where to site them.

Gujarat has gone furthest in demonstrating this. At successive editions of Vibrant Gujarat, the state has institutionalised a Nuclear CEO Roundtable. It is a government actively closing the gap between commercial intent and regulatory reality, and deserves more credit than it has received.

The conversation around nuclear hosting has been dominated by risk. It is time to give equal analytical weight to the benefits, which are considerable, layered, and enduring in ways that most infrastructure investments are not. The most visible is capital at scale. A 2,000-Mw nuclear plant represents a construction investment of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore spread over seven to 10 years.

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That capital flows continuously through civil works, equipment procurement, logistics, and specialised services into the local economy. The employment it generates is not temporary or unskilled. Nuclear construction demands welders certified to global standards, quality assurance engineers, instrumentation specialists, health physicists, and project managers—skilled, well-compensated roles that build lasting technical capacity.

A 2,000-Mw plant employs 2,000-3,000 people directly, at wages among the highest in industrial workforce. Around this core, an ecosystem takes root: specialised contractors, calibration firms, waste management services, medical facilities, and educational institutions. In states with weaker industrial bases, this ecosystem becomes the anchor around which a district economy reorganises itself.

The fiscal returns stretch across a 60-year operational life. Land lease revenues, local body taxes, stamp duties on the enormous volume of construction contracts, and the indirect tax contribution of a large captive workforce accumulate into a fiscal legacy that outlasts every other infra category. The cumulative fiscal impact on a host district over a plant’s lifetime, by some estimates, exceeds the original capital cost, a return no renewable project can replicate.

Power certainty may be the most strategically significant benefit of all. A state hosting a nuclear plant secures a claim on a portion of its round-the-clock output. In a national grid where industrial investors still conduct due diligence on power availability before committing capital, the ability to guarantee firm power is a competitive differentiator of the first order.

Finally, there is the knowledge economy effect. Universities near operating plants develop radiation physics, nuclear engineering, and materials science programmes that would otherwise lack commercial viability. Research tie-ups with national laboratories open up. Alumni disperse into healthcare, defence, and advanced manufacturing. The plant becomes not merely an energy asset but an intellectual infrastructure node, a slower but more durable form of development than special economic zones.

None of this dissolves the political economy of siting. Coastal communities carry legitimate grievances about displacement and ecological risk. The timeline is structurally awkward: nuclear plants take 12-15 years from site selection to first power, spanning multiple electoral cycles. Political costs arrive early, benefits arrive late. Any state government that treats nuclear advocacy as a branding exercise will find itself where Tamil Nadu did in 2011, defending a project it couldn’t explain to the people most affected by it.

There is a version of India’s nuclear future that resembles the past: centralised, cautious, slowly expanding under state stewardship. It is a respectable outcome, but not adequate for India’s energy requirements or the opportunity the SHANTI Bill has made available.

The answer will not be found in the text of the Bill. It will be found in whether Gujarat’s roundtables produce actual site decisions, whether Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ambitions acquire the power architecture they require, and whether a new generation of nuclear entrepreneurs gets the regulatory room to build. The atom is patient. Infrastructure timelines are not. The gate is open. The question is who has the stamina to walk through it.

The writer is a nuclear energy advocate and policy analyst

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.