By Rita McGrath & M Muneer

Every CEO dreams of finding a sustainable competitive advantage. Business schools teach it. Consultants package it into colourful frameworks. Boards discuss it with the seriousness normally reserved for succession planning.

The traditional strategy prescription has remained consistent for ages: find an advantage, build barriers around it, defend it aggressively, and enjoy the profits. Unfortunately, competitive advantages expire faster than what Michael Porter had proclaimed.

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They simply fade away while management continues presenting optimistic outlook explaining why everything is under control. By the time the numbers start looking ugly, the patient is already in ICU. Consider the once-mighty HMT watches. There was a time when owning an HMT was passage. Then consumer tastes changed, global brands arrived, and younger buyers decided time could also be displayed on a mobile phone. The advantage did not disappear overnight. It slowly wandered away while everyone was busy attending meetings.

The good news is that competitive decline leaves clues behind.

Your employees secretly prefer the competition: One of the earliest warning signs is surprisingly simple. Your own employees stop buying your products. Employees are walking advertisements and recommend the company’s offerings to family and friends. When they migrate to competitors, trouble is brewing. Many organisations suffer from what might be called Corporate Family Syndrome. Everyone knows Uncle Ramesh has a drinking problem, but nobody mentions it at weddings. Similarly, everyone knows the competitor’s product is better, but nobody raises it in management meetings. Silence is the first symptom of decline.

More spending, less growth: There comes a point when organisations start investing more money and getting less in return. Psychologists call this escalation of commitment. CEOs call it confidence. The outcome is usually identical. Instead of questioning strategy, companies double down. More marketing, consultants, dashboards, and innovation workshops. Kingfisher Airlines famously demonstrated that spending money and creating value are not always the same thing. If investment keeps increasing while growth and margins remain stubbornly flat, you may not be strengthening the business.

Customers start choosing “good enough”: Businesses have a curious tendency to fall in love with complexity. More features, more technology, etc. Customers want something simple. India’s digital payments revolution is a classic case. Banks spent years adding features and paperwork. Then UPI arrived and essentially said, “How about pressing one button instead?” Consumers responded enthusiastically. History shows that customers rarely wake up demanding additional complexity. They generally prefer convenience. When simpler alternatives begin winning, it is a sign that your competitive advantage is becoming an expensive hobby.

Competitors appear from strange places: Most organisations define competition far too narrowly. Banks watch banks, hotels watch hotels, telcos watch telcos. Then someone from an entirely different industry steals their lunch. Newspapers worried about other newspapers. Then social media arrived. Taxi operators worried about other taxi operators. Then Uber appeared. The greatest threat to your business comes from somebody who does not even think they are competing with you.

Customers stop getting excited: Every innovation eventually becomes plumbing. Remember when food delivery apps felt magical? Now customers become irritated if delivery takes 30 minutes instead of 25. That is the lifecycle of every competitive advantage. When customers stop talking enthusiastically about your products and start discussing them like electricity, differentiation is evaporating.

The talent market votes against you: Companies often obsess over customer surveys while ignoring an equally important indicator. Can they attract top talent? The best professionals usually migrate towards opportunity. If talented people consistently choose other employers, pay attention. Even more worrying is when your star performers begin leaving. Employees are the first to detect strategic drift. They tend to leave before the crisis becomes obvious.

Investors lose their interest: Markets are never perfect. A few bad quarters are normal but years of underperformance won’t be forgiven. When investors repeatedly assign low valuations despite management’s heroic explanations, they may be signalling doubts about the future. Markets care less about where you’ve been than where you’re going. Unfortunately, many CXOs continue celebrating past achievements while investors are already pricing future irrelevance.

Your technical experts keep warning you: One of the greatest ironies is that disruption is rarely invisible. Somebody usually sees it coming. The engineers, the scientists, the product teams know. The problem is that strategic decisions are made by people whose last interaction with technology involved resetting an AI tool. Kodak understood digital photography. Nokia saw smartphones coming. Countless organisations possessed the knowledge required to adapt.

What they lacked was the willingness to listen.

Innovation has gone missing: Success can be surprisingly dangerous. When the core business generates healthy profits, new ideas don’t get funded. Experimental projects appear risky. Before long, innovation becomes something discussed in conferences. If few meaningful innovations have reached the market in recent years, your organisation may be harvesting yesterday’s success instead of planting tomorrow’s growth.

Leadership starts denying reality: This is the final and most dangerous stage. Customers, employees, investors, and competitors see the problem. Only leadership remains unconvinced. Business historian Richard Tedlow described denial as refusing to acknowledge truths obvious to everyone else.

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Corporate history suggests denial is the last remaining competitive advantage before bankruptcy.

No single indicator guarantees decline. But when several appear together, the warning lights are flashing. The answer is not panic but honesty. Bring together people from different functions. Ask difficult questions. Challenge assumptions. Listen to bad news.

By the time the board finally agrees there is a problem, the market has usually moved on to discussing who will buy the company’s assets. The best time to rethink strategy is when the first whispers of irrelevance begin echoing through the corridors.

The writers are respectively professor, Columbia Business School, and founder of Valize; and Fortune-500 advisor, startup investor, and Co-Founder, Medici Institute for Innovation.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.