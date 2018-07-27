The amended Prevention of Corruption Act is good sense

Honest government officials across the country have now heaved a collective sigh of relief on learning that Parliament has amended India’s Prevention of Corruption Act to penalise bribe- givers.

When I started my career in the Indian Administrative Service in Kerala many moons ago, a very seasoned and wise minister offered me the following insight about officialdom: there are three kinds of officers, he said: the honest ones who also find innovative ways of avoiding taking commercial decisions for fear of falling foul of the anti- corruption laws, and a second category who are well entrenched into corruption, and who have the means to game the system, including ill- acquired wealth to pay for the best defense lawyers. He said that many, however, fell into a third category: honest officers who also had a thirst to bring about change; these, he said, were the most vulnerable to the mindless application of India’s anti- corruption laws and fishing expeditions by the vigilance agencies.

After the economic reforms of the nineties, the role of the private sector in infrastructure creation and economic development became much more prominent. Not only in terms of the government relying on private sector entities for providing knowledge-products and project implementation capacity, but also by increasingly resorting to public- private partnerships. However, these reforms also raised the level of risk for well-meaning public officials, on account of certain provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act), particularly section 13(1)(d)(iii), which penalised a public servant for enriching a private entity “without any public interest”. These provisions date back to the days preceding economic reforms, when the private sector was viewed with distrust, or to use the memorable coinage of India’s departing chief economic adviser, the era of ‘ stigmatized capitalism’.

It is a common-sensical and humanist precept of jurisprudence that a criminal act should emanate from a criminal intention, or ‘mens rea’. But, unfortunately, this particular provision of the PC Act was bereft of this basic requirement. Consequently, whether any commercial decision by a public servant benefitting a private entity was devoid of public interest became a matter of retrospective second-guessing by the functionaries of investigative agencies in the states and at the Centre. In some cases, the investigators and the courts were unwilling or unable to appreciate the genuine compulsions behind such decisions, and there are many well-known examples of honest officials having their careers and their lives wrecked as a consequence. Since there are very few penalties in the government for avoiding or delaying decision making, the entire incentive- structure in governance became increasingly tilted towards the avoidance of decisions, with adverse consequences for the economy.

Therefore, honest government officials across the country have now heaved a collective sigh of relief on learning that Parliament has amended India’s Prevention of Corruption Act to penalise bribe- givers, to enhance penalties for transgressions, to prescribe time limits for the administration of justice, and to protect well- intentioned decisions taken in good faith from the embrace of the law—measures which are all in line with international best-practice. This government must be commended for this game changing enactment, which will have far- reaching beneficial consequences on India’s economic landscape.

As a consequence of these legislative reforms, procurement and contracting decisions are expected to be taken in government in a more rational and quicker fashion, with much less whataboutery and beating about the bush. Public-private partnerships are also expected to get a much-needed boost. Since around 70% of the county’s infrastructure spend is currently by the government or its agencies, there are expected to be significant and visible consequential benefits for economic growth.

In essence, these amendments to the PC Act have made consequences harsher and the course of justice faster for the corrupt, while, at the same, penalising bribe-givers, and providing an umbrella of protection to well-intentioned commercial decisions taken by public officials. An unintended consequence of these reforms would be that the investigative agencies and the courts can be left free to concentrate on actual acts of corruption and unjustifiable enrichment, of which nobody can complain that there is a shortage in our land.

Looking back on a public career spanning around 36 years, I cannot think of any single reform that will have more beneficial consequences, not only in terms of providing a sane, decent, and rational working environment for public officials; but more importantly, for enabling and empowering quick and bold decision making. Especially at a time when India’s economic challenges and reform agenda in an increasingly complex and globalised economic environment can be successfully tackled only if the public and private sectors work together in pursuit of greater national goals.

By Elias George. Retired IAS Officer and chairman of infrastructure, government and healthcare, KPMG.