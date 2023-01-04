Textile gains for India

By Saikat Nandi
India has gained an advantage over China and Vietnam in overall textile exports to the US because of lower power and water costs. Moreover, orders for spindles are shifting from China to other countries, especially India, after the US banned imports from the Chinese manufacturing hub of Xinjiang because the products were produced with forced labour. However, Bangladesh has succeeded in garment exports, which is more labour-intensive than spinning or home textiles, as the cost of labour is lower than India.