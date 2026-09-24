By Mritunjay Singh

Most people want to know whether AI will replace engineers. Wrong question, and it produces the wrong planning. AI is not thinning teams evenly – it is changing their shape. The organisation charts that most of us grew up with – a broad, stable middle of people who coordinate, translate, review, and pass work along – is quietly compressing.

What is left is an hourglass: deep domain experts at the top, AI-augmented execution at the bottom, and a much narrower band in between. I will not say this as a prediction, but as something we are already managing.

Where the value moved

For thirty years, a lot of engineering value lived in the middle. There was a person who would take the senior architect’s intent and turn it into something a delivery team could act on, a reviewer who caught the defect before it shipped, and the coordinator who kept the moving parts in sync.



That work was real and valuable, because translation between “what we want” and “what got built” was expensive. AI has made a large part of that translation cheap. A capable engineer with the right tools now does work that used to require a whole chain of people. The distance between an idea and a working prototype has collapsed, and the roles that existed to manage the distance compressed.

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Again, when a small team can produce in days what used to take a quarter, managing that team stops being about pacing handoffs. It is now about keeping a much faster loop coherent – deciding, correcting, and re-aiming – while the work is still in motion. Speed does not just compress the middle, but changes what managing a team stands for. What we are experiencing is not an “AI takes jobs,” position, but how it fills the space between jobs.

The two ends get more valuable, not less



The new hourglass, however, does not shrink the whole team. It makes the two ends more important. At the top, domain expertise becomes the scarcest asset. AI can generate a hundred plausible options but cannot tell you which one is right for a medical device that has to pass regulatory approval, or a vehicle platform that must survive fifteen years of the real world. Judgment rooted in decades of context is the thing AI most conspicuously lacks. At the bottom, execution accelerates. An engineer early in their career, paired with AI, now ships things that would have taken a team a few years ago.

The fresher paradox



For years, the entry point into engineering was the routine work across first drafts, test cases, and boilerplates. AI now does a lot of that. The bar to enter has gone up, not down, because the apprenticeship tasks are now the first ones automated. And the fix – changing what we expect a fresher to arrive knowing – more domain grounding, more comfort orchestrating AI rather than competing with it. That is on us, not on a twenty-two-year-old.

What this means if you run a team



Three things I would tell any operating leader today. First, stop planning headcount as a single number. Plan the shape. The question is no longer “how many engineers,” but “how deep is our expert bench, how strong is our AI-augmented execution layer, and what is genuinely left in the middle.” Those are three different hiring and reskilling problems.



Second, invest in the middle band you keep. The coordination that remains is higher-order, orchestrating human and AI work together – a real skill and a scarce one. Move your best middle-layer people toward that, deliberately.



Third, be honest with your people. The worst thing a leader can do right now is issue reassuring statements that everyone knows are not quite true. Tell them the shape is changing and where the value is going. People can handle a hard truth with a plan, not a comfortable message followed by an unpleasant surprise.

The part I will not oversell



AI is changing the shape of engineering teams. It is not, in my experience, replacing the need for engineers who understand the physical, regulated, unforgiving domains we work in. If anything, it is raising the premium on them.

The hourglass is not about a smaller team, but a differently shaped one. And the organisations that plan for the shape, rather than argue about the headline, are the ones that will come out ready for tomorrow.

The writer is chief operating officer, L&T Technology Services.



Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.