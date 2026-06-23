By Gurbaksh Singh

If there was one defining theme inside the Digital Craft jury room at Cannes Lions this year, it was this – we are no longer celebrating craft simply because it is impressive. We are celebrating what it enables.

Reviewing hundreds of entries from around the world, it became evident that the strongest work excelled on two fronts. It demonstrated exceptional digital craftsmanship, whether through design, engineering, interaction or storytelling while also creating or having the potential to create, meaningful impact beyond the screen.

The digital experience remained central, but it was no longer the destination. It became the bridge to something larger.

That, to me, is the biggest evolution of this category.

Digital Craft is about celebrating technological artistry that quietly disappears into people’s lives, making something difficult easier, something inaccessible more accessible, or something overlooked impossible to ignore, while opening up entirely new possibilities for the future.

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The finest examples don’t showcase technology for its own sake; they use it with restraint, precision and empathy. Every technical decision serves a human purpose, creating experiences that feel intuitive rather than engineered. When the craft becomes seamless, and the impact becomes unforgettable, that’s where this category truly shines.

Some of the most memorable projects solved problems or opened up future possibilities. They helped people communicate in ways they never could before. They transformed everyday infrastructure into tools that could offer help when it was needed most.

They used digital experiences not merely to tell stories, but to create empathy, change behavior and improve lives.

In each case, the technology itself almost became invisible. What remained visible was its impact. Inside the jury room, I realised we were rarely discussing complexity for complexity’s sake.

The most important question wasn’t ‘How beautifully crafted is the experience’, it was ‘Why does it deserve to exist’.

That’s a subtle but significant shift. For years, our industry has been captivated by what’s possible. Today, it feels equally invested in what’s meaningful.

Craft, of course, still matters enormously. Beautiful interaction design, seamless engineering, elegant motion, thoughtful accessibility and technical excellence remain essential. But they are no longer the final measure of greatness. They have become the means rather than the end.

The best Digital Craft doesn’t ask us to admire the interface. It asks us to admire what the interface enables.

That was my biggest takeaway from Cannes Lions this year. The category is maturing in the most encouraging way possible. It is moving beyond digital experiences that simply impress us to digital experiences that genuinely improve the world around us.

As someone fortunate enough to witness these conversations firsthand, I left the jury room with a renewed appreciation for where our industry is headed. The future of Digital Craft won’t be defined by the most sophisticated technology. It will be defined by its most meaningful application.

Because, in the end, the most beautifully crafted digital experience isn’t the one that leaves us saying ‘That’s clever’. It’s the one that leaves us saying ‘I’m glad this exists’.

The writer is CCO and CIO, Dentsu Creative India