By By Vikram Sahay

At a time when shortage of teachers, especially in rural and semi-urban schools of India, is receiving eyeballs and adverse publicity, the manner in which the new teacher education programme, called the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) has been introduced by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), a statutory body set up in 1995 to regulate various aspects of teacher preparation and teacher quality, may potentially pose a challenge in the medium to long term for teacher appointment in schools, especially those established and aided by the Central and State Governments, which together enroll more than 60% of school children in our country. To understand this, it is important to analyse the organic linkage between the manner in which schools are structured by stages/levels [primary (classes I-V), upper primary (classes VI-VIII), secondary (classes IX-X), and senior secondary (classes XI-XII)], teacher recruitment rules for each such stage/level, teacher qualifications required for each of them, and the pre-service teacher education programmes which teachers must acquire for being appointed as a teacher in school.

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2 With four stages of school education, recruitment rules for schools managed by the Central Government (Kendriya Vidyalaya, etc.) and State Governments have been historically aligned to these four stages. While some schools are standalone single stage schools, others are composite schools with more than one stage of school education (primary plus upper primary, etc.). Schools have recruitment rules which are by and large common to primary and upper primary levels, and separate for secondary and senior secondary levels. Next, teacher qualifications laid down by the NCTE (August, 2010 as modified from time to time) are largely based on two teacher education programmes recognized by the NCTE – a 2-year Diploma in Education (D.El.Ed.), applicable for becoming a teacher for primary and (if D.El.Ed done after graduation) upper primary classes, and a one- to two-year B.Ed, applicable for becoming a teacher for upper primary, secondary and (with some additional academic qualifications and experience) senior secondary classes. Then there are 4-year teacher education programmes (a small number – around 900 programs as against over 18,000 programs for D.El.Ed and B.Ed. as on 31st March, 2024). Hence an organic linkage (school type, teacher recruitment, teacher qualifications and teacher education programme) has been established and works in that manner Pan-India.

NEP, 2020 envisages modification of the erstwhile 10 + 2 structure (sub-divided into four stages, viz. primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary), to a four-stage pedagogical and curricular structure [Foundational (pre-primary plus classes I-II), Preparatory (classes III-V), Middle (VI-VIII) and Secondary (classes IX-XIII)]. With regard to teacher education, NEP, 2020 recommended a 4-year Integrated B.Ed. programme as the futuristic and the core teacher education programme beyond the year 2030. The NCTE has prepared the ITEP programme in accordance with the NEP, 2020 recommendations, but segmented that programme, stage-wise – ITEP Foundational, ITEP Preparatory, ITEP Middle and ITEP Secondary, co-terminous with the 4 stages school structure recommended by NEP, 2020.

The question is whether it was academically and pragmatically appropriate for the NCTE to design four ITEP courses, one for each stage of school education, and grant recognition to institutions for offering the ITEP for a single stage (at a time). The NEP, 2020 makes no mention either for the need or desirability of having different teacher education programmes for each stage of school education; in fact it does not even refer to the four stages while discussing the 4-year Integrated programme. Hence, having four separate ITEP courses for each stage of school education was neither a recommendation of NEP, 2020, nor did it flow directly from it. The implication (of four ITEP courses) would be that teacher qualifications (for appointment) would also need to be separate for each of the four stages of school.

This is problematic for various reasons. Firstly, there will be two teacher qualifications for primary classes – ITEP Foundational for classes I-II and ITEP Preparatory for classes III-V. This will distort the present arrangement under which a common teacher qualification has been specified for classes I-V (2-year D.El.Ed or the 4-year programme), causing disruption in the school system across the country. Secondly, it will be difficult to admit students to an ITEP Preparatory Programme or an ITEP Foundational programme as the mobility of a teacher (in the school system) will be extremely restrictive – classes I-II for those with ITEP Foundational and classes III-V for those with ITEP Preparatory. Similar restriction will be those with ITEP Middle (only classes VI-VIII). It is difficult to conceive how potential teachers would be attracted to spend four years of their education in an ITEP programme for being recruited to teach just 2-3 levels in a school.

Further, it may accentuate the already present hierarchical structure in schools (including salary and other service conditions). Yet another implication will be on teacher recruitment rules, since with stage-wise teacher education programmes and teacher qualifications, teacher recruitment will also have be done separately for each stage of school education, thereby requiring modification of recruitment rules by all school managements. This can be extremely challenging. Recruiting teachers separately for classes I-II, III-V, and VI-VIII will place an onerous burden on school managements, with no real or perceived benefits. In a nutshell, having four ITEP courses, one for each of the four stages of school education, may be disruptive and misalign with the already established organic linkage between the four aspects of school education, they do not theoretically flow from the NEP, 2020 recommendations, and may bring little benefit in improving the school system or a child’s learning abilities. On the other hand, it may tend to perpetuate teacher vacancy, dis-incentivise potential teachers, accentuate hierarchical problems, etc.

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What then are the options available to NCTE? The NCTE could consider offering two ITEP courses (instead of four) – one ITEP course which covers first three stages of school education (foundational, preparatory, and middle) and another course which covers the third and fourth stage (middle and secondary); hence for the middle stage, either of the two courses would be a valid qualification [similar to the present arrangement where for classes VI-VIII both the 2-year D.Ed (after graduation) and B.Ed are considered appropriate qualifications]. Such an option can have several benefits. Even with two courses, the spirit of ITEP will remain intact, and appropriately balance the contrasting rigors of pedagogy and subject knowledge over a four year course duration specified in NEP, 2020. In most countries, there are essentially two types of teacher education programmes – one for primary and upper primary, and the other for secondary (and senior secondary), with varying entry level qualifications and durations.

Further, there can be a certainty of demand for such courses as teachers, once appointed, can have greater mobility within different stages of school system, and also provide greater flexibility to school Principals and Management in ensuring availability of teachers for all classes, thus benefiting children. Such an approach will be minimally disruptive of the present structural arrangement, including the manner in which schools and teachers across the country are organized, and teacher recruitments take place. The NCTE may well be advised to offer only two ITEP courses as against four ITEP courses at present.

(Vikram Sahay is a former civil servant and a Ph.D. in Education)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.