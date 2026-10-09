By Tarun Bajaj, DP Nagendra Kumar and Mahesh Jaising

The 57 th GST Council meeting may well be remembered as a defining moment in the evolution of India’s indirect tax framework for finalizing the transformational pivot from tax stabilisation to tax optimisation. This is a leap from the initial rate-focused measures spelt out in GST 2.0 at the 56 th meeting last year, which sought to benefit consumers and the common man with rate cuts across several products. The rate rationalisation saw significant increase in demand in certain sectors, which buoyed the economy.

As India approaches a decade of the landmark reform widely seen as the biggest in indirect tax since independence, the Council has signaled a shift from tax stabilisation to tax optimisation, focusing on making the system simpler, more predictable, and better aligned with global best practices.

At the heart of these reforms lies a philosophy that mirrors the Prime Minister’s three-pillar approach of structural reforms, ease of doing business, and rate rationalisation. By leveraging technology to reduce taxpayer touchpoints, simplify compliance, and minimise disputes, the Council’s recommendations advance the next phase of GST reform. The balanced mix of policy and procedural changes is expected to make compliance simpler and more predictable for

businesses of all hues, from MSMEs to large enterprises.

Beyond correcting longstanding anomalies, the decisions of the Council underscores the Government’s consultative approach to policymaking, where sustained industry representations have culminated in a pragmatic reform that strengthens taxpayer confidence in the GST regime.

The Council has approved reforms spanning across simplified registrations and return filing, faster and more efficient refund mechanisms for exporters and inverted duty structure, streamlined export procedures, more balanced audit and dispute resolution framework, all of which point a decisive move towards a simpler, more business-friendly and growth-oriented GST regime.

Perhaps the most significant proposal is the expansion of inverted duty structure refunds to include input services and, in phases, capital goods. Following the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, many businesses faced significant credit accumulation and working capital blockages. By unlocking these credits, the reform is expected to improve liquidity, reduce costs, and create scope for more competitive pricing for consumers. The move is expected to benefit sectors including pharmaceuticals, food, EVs, solar, footwear, textiles, and ice cream.

The GST Council recommendation to remove the restriction on certain blocked credits, particularly related to employee related expenses (eg, cafeteria and insurance) helps businesses in releasing blocked tax credits effectively and injects liquidity into the economy, without creating additional fiscal burden. The proposal therefore has the potential to improve competitiveness, support fresh investment, and strengthen business expansion plans.

The Council’s recommendations on export competitiveness and cross-border taxation seek to align GST with global services trade. A key proposal is the removal of place-of-supply restrictions for performance-based services, benefiting GCCs and technology hubs across sectors such as IT/ITES, engineering, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and automotive innovation. The recommendations also clarify foreign exchange realisation and export proceeds, addressing concerns highlighted in Deloitte’s GST@9 Survey, where 77% of respondents cited refund delays, 54% flagged forex realisation challenges, and 43% sought simpler export refund processes. Technology-driven simplification emerged as another key theme, with proposals for streamlined registrations,

automated amendments and refunds, simplified cancellations, enhanced invoice management, and rationalised return filing. Together, these measures signal a GST ecosystem driven more by digital validation and less by manual intervention.

The reforms also align with Deloitte’s GST@9 Survey, where 62% of respondents sought standardised registration documentation and 49% called for faster registration approvals and amendments. Equally welcome are the measures aimed at reducing disputes, including the rationalisation of penal provisions, decriminalisation of certain offences, removal of arrest provisions, higher thresholds for demand issuance, and clearer adjudication and appellate procedures. Together, these reforms are expected to curb avoidable litigation and provide businesses with greater certainty and consistency in GST administration.

Sectorally, the announcement of simplified registration for suppliers through e-commerce platforms is likely to benefit small & medium businesses. Such reforms are particularly significant at a time when India is positioning itself as a manufacturing hub, enhancing its position as the global hub for services, encouraging digital businesses and encouraging cross-border operations. Minimizing disputes increases tax certainty and export neutrality are essential pillars of any

competitive VAT or GST system globally. By addressing long-standing interpretational issues, the GST Council appears to have moved decisively towards strengthening India’s attractiveness as a destination for investment and global service delivery.

As India approaches ten years of GST, the Council appears to have recognised a crucial reality: a mature tax system must facilitate growth as much as it secures revenue. By tackling long-standing issues relating to working capital blockages, export competitiveness and compliance complexity, the 57th GST Council has laid a solid foundation for a simpler, more predictable and globally aligned GST regime. These bold reforms send a strong signal that India’s tax framework is evolving in step with the needs of a modern economy, reinforcing confidence among businesses, investors and exporters alike.

(Bajaj and Kumar are senior advisors & Jaising, partner and indirect tax leader at Deloitte India)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.