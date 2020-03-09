Tax Matters: Penalising honest taxpayers

Data analysis of the tax returns filed by individuals over this period clearly indicates that salary income is higher than business income in the income slabs above Rs 50 lakh.

By TV Mohandas Pai & S Krishnan

Prime minister Narendra Modi recently commented on the state of voluntary tax compliance in India. He wondered, “In a country of more than 130 crore people, only 1.5 crore people pay income tax. Those persons declaring an annual income of Rs 50 lakh are just three lakh. We have so many professionals in India, such as big doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, actors, etc, but only 2,200 professionals declare their annual income of over Rs 1 crore!” The income-tax department was quick to clarify that the numbers quoted by the PM were correct.

The Income Tax Return Statistics for various assessment years (AYs) published on the CBDT homepage reveal that salary income is the highest source of income reported by individuals between FY15 and FY18. In particular, salary income reported across all income ranges is significantly higher than business income, as shown in the accompanying graphic.

Data analysis of the tax returns filed by individuals over this period clearly indicates that salary income is higher than business income in the income slabs above Rs 50 lakh. Not only this, the gap between salary and business income is increasing year on year. In FY18, the total salary income reported by all individual return filers across all income slabs was more than double the business income reported by them. The number of individuals reporting an income of more than Rs 50 lakh from salary and business is less than 0.5% of the total number of individual return filers!

The salaried class is subject to tax deduction at source on their entire income, even before their salary is paid to them, resulting in accurate reporting of income. No other class of taxpayers is subject to this type of tax withholding, resulting in rampant under-reporting, and even non-reporting of income. This was acknowledged by the late Arun Jaitley, former finance Minister, in his budget speech for FY19, “There is a general perception in the society that individual business persons have better income as compared to salaried class. However, income tax data analysis suggests that major portion of personal income-tax collection comes from the salaried class.” For AY17, the income-tax paid by a salaried taxpayer was about three times higher than that paid by an individual business taxpayer—not a feat to be proud of. It is a fact that individual business persons, which includes self-employed professionals, have higher income compared to the salaried class, perhaps three times higher than the salaried class. But, this is not reported by them, and they get away with impunity!

And, the salaried class is repeatedly penalised with higher taxes due to the government’s inability to increase the taxpayer base, and collect income tax from the non-salaried class. Taxes on honest salaried taxpayers have increased over last four years. This has resulted in a minuscule 0.1% of individuals contributing about 20% of the tax payable by all individuals between FY15 and FY19, as the accompanying graphic shows.

The maximum marginal tax rate (MMR) for an individual earning a gross total income (GTI) between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore increased from 30.9% in FY15 to 34.32% in FY20—an increase of 3.42%. During this period, the MMR increased by 5% for those earning a GTI between Rs 2-5 crore, and by 8.75% for those earning a GTI above Rs 5 crore, resulting in an MMR of 42.74%! In the budget for FY21, the dividend distribution tax (DDT) has been abolished, and shareholders are required to pay income tax on the dividend income. Individuals earning a GTI above Rs 5 crore have an additional tax impact of 7.94% on dividend received in FY21 and beyond. So, the salaried taxpayers are penalised with more tax for being honest! A terrible, perverse tax system!

Under-reporting of income has been the bane of India’s tax system. More so, the government’s inability, and unwillingness to, and helplessness in increasing the taxpayer base, and collecting the appropriate share of income tax from the non-salaried class. The CBDT website shows there were only 5.95 crore individual return filers in FY19—about 4.5% of the country’s population. The Economic Survey 2019 stated, “Across countries, research has highlighted that tax evasion is driven significantly by tax morale, viz., the intrinsic motivation of taxpayers in a country to pay taxes. Tax morale itself is driven primarily by two perceptive factors: (i) vertical fairness, i.e., what one pay in taxes is commensurate to the benefits one receives as services from the government; and (ii) horizontal fairness, i.e., differences in the taxes paid by various sections of society. For instance, citizens perceive vertical fairness to be low if they find their tax payments being squandered in wasteful public expenditure, or by corruption. Similarly, perceptions of horizontal fairness suffer when the employee class is forced to contribute disproportionately to income tax revenues while the class of self-employed individuals and businesspersons gets away with paying minimal taxes. Both perceptions contribute to high tax evasion in a country.”

There is strong resentment and anger among the salaried class for being penalised for their honesty while dishonest taxpayers get away without paying their due share of tax, and blatantly display their wealth and lavish lifestyle by buying expensive cars, consumer durable goods, vacationing overseas, etc. The tax morale among the salaried class is very low.

Does it pay to be honest in India? Perversely, honesty is over-taxed!

The PM recently remarked, “When lots of people don’t pay tax or find ways not to pay tax, the burden comes on those who pay their taxes honestly. This contrast is a reality in our country.” He appealed to all citizens to take a pledge to pay their taxes honestly, saying there was a long way to go in terms of tax compliance in India. It is reported that many high-income earning, honest, taxpaying citizens are relocating out of India due to the growing disparity between honest and dishonest taxpayers.

The BJP, in its 2014 poll manifesto, had announced its intent to arrest corruption, and generation of black money. When the NDA formed the government in 2014, it indicated that it would bring back the untaxed money stashed abroad, and prevent its generation in India. Demonetisation was one of the steps taken in this direction. There is no data in the public domain on the tax collection from this exercise. Instead of the PM appealing to the citizens to pay their taxes honestly, the government should take concrete steps to increase the taxpayer base, and arrest tax evasion. In the past, various committees have provided enough suggestions in this regard. In particular, a scrutiny of high spenders, and their sources of income, and an examination of various statutory filings available with various government departments—such as GST returns—would provide the leads to tax evasion.