The chairman of Tata Trusts opposes a move; a week later, his two vice-chairmen take a diametrically opposite stand and issue press statements. A shining example of corporate democracy? Hardly. One expects the leadership of an institution that controls 66% of Tata Sons to demonstrate greater coherence as the message that goes out to the outside world is that it’s a divided house.

Leadership transitions test institutions. In conglomerates built on legacy and public trust, they test something deeper—the ability to privilege institutional clarity over individual positioning. Tata Sons appears to be at such a juncture. Reports that Noel Tata has sought to attach conditions to the extension of N Chandrasekaran’s tenure raise a fundamental governance question: what does a conditional mandate achieve at the apex of India’s most storied business house?

The duty of boards

Boards are duty-bound to scrutinise strategy, capital allocation, and long-term direction. No chairman is beyond accountability. But attaching terms to an extension—instead of either endorsing it unequivocally or initiating succession—signals uncertainty. And uncertainty at Bombay House is rarely stabilising.

The issue is conceptual as much as practical. Authority at the top must be unambiguous. A chairman either commands the board’s confidence or he does not. A conditional renewal creates a halfway house—neither reaffirmation nor transition. That weakens signalling to investors, partners, and employees, particularly when the group is engaged in capital-intensive, multi-year transformations.

Consider the substance of the reported concerns. The debate over whether Tata Sons should remain a private entity is neither new nor straightforward. There is little evidence that the current chairman has obstructed a listing; the regulatory process itself appears to have stalled.

Aggressive bets in electronics, semiconductors

Similarly, the group’s aggressive bets in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, electric mobility, renewables, and digital commerce must be judged in context. India’s industrial policy has shifted decisively towards domestic manufacturing and technological sovereignty. Global supply chains are fragmenting. For a group of Tata’s scale and ambition, abstaining from these sectors would have risked strategic irrelevance.

The semiconductor push, in particular, is a long-gestation ecosystem bet aligned with national priorities—not a quarterly earnings play, but a generational investment. Such ventures demand patient capital and strategic stamina.

The Air India acquisition, often cited as bold and debt-heavy, was not Chandrasekaran’s solitary gamble. The decision carried the imprimatur of Ratan Tata, who long believed the airline belonged back in the Tata fold. Integration challenges and capital commitments are real. But the strategic rationale—building a globally competitive Indian carrier rooted in brand heritage—was endorsed at the highest levels. To retrospectively personalise that decision would be misleading.

To be sure, not every initiative has met expectations. Tata Digital, conceived as the group’s consumer-facing digital spearhead, has yet to deliver the scale initially envisaged. The super-app ambition has encountered predictable hurdles of execution, competition, and monetisation. It remains a work in progress rather than a breakout success. Likewise, the cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover was an embarrassing episode, exposing vulnerabilities in a flagship global business. For a group that prides itself on governance and risk management, such incidents dent perception even if operational recovery follows. These setbacks warrant scrutiny and corrective oversight.

But setbacks are not synonymous with strategic failure. On measurable performance, Chandrasekaran’s tenure has delivered expansion. Group revenues have grown substantially. The aggregate market capitalisation of listed Tata companies has risen markedly. Debt requires vigilance, but it must be evaluated against asset creation, projected cash flows, and long-term positioning. If capital discipline needs tightening, the board can impose clearer allocation guardrails and performance milestones. Conditional tenure is no substitute for structured governance.

Timing also matters. The group is integrating Air India, building semiconductor capacity, scaling electric mobility, and expanding green energy investments—structural bets that will shape its trajectory for decades. Leadership uncertainty at such a juncture sends avoidable signals to markets and global partners.

For a business house that once symbolised seamless succession, the past decade has already been unusually turbulent. The Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry fallout in 2016 became one of the most public boardroom battles in India Inc’s history. What began as a carefully orchestrated transition in 2012 ended in abrupt removal, litigation, and reputational strain. Courtrooms replaced boardrooms, and confidential deliberations became public spectacle. The Supreme Court’s eventual ruling closed the legal chapter, but institutional scars remained.

That episode was followed by murmurs of discord within the Tata Trusts—the philanthropic bodies that hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons. Differences over governance reforms and trustee appointments periodically surfaced in the public domain. For a group whose ownership structure intertwines philanthropy and commerce, such friction carries heightened sensitivity. The cumulative effect has been to keep the spotlight on personalities rather than performance. That pattern is untenable.

If Noel Tata or other directors believe the group now requires a different leadership direction, the path is neither complex nor unprecedented. The board’s responsibility would then be to initiate a structured succession process with clarity of intent: define the competencies required for the next phase, evaluate internal and external candidates against transparent criteria, and communicate the rationale for change with candour. A transition executed with institutional poise—defined timelines, orderly handover, continuity in strategy—would reassure markets and employees alike that the shift is strategic, not factional.

Equally, if the board’s considered judgement is that N Chandrasekaran remains the right steward for the next chapter, the mandate must be renewed without caveat. An unequivocal endorsement is not a blank cheque; it can—and should—be accompanied by clearly articulated goals on capital allocation, debt management, execution milestones, and succession planning. But those expectations must be framed as governance benchmarks applicable to any chairman, not as conditions that dilute authority at the outset.

What weakens institutions is not disagreement, but equivocation. Institutions built over 150 years do not unravel easily. But they erode when uncertainty becomes cyclical. The Tata Group has navigated global crises and domestic upheavals. It should not allow leadership ambiguity to define its next chapter.

This is not a call to suppress debate. Healthy institutions accommodate dissent. Trustees and directors must question strategy, risk appetite, and capital allocation. But there is a difference between rigorous internal debate and recurring public spectacle.