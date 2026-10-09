The Trustees of the Tata Trusts are deeply worried. They are fighting with their backs to the wall to stave off the Trojan horses in their midst to protect and preserve what they were sworn to uphold — the sanctity of the century-old covenant which gave the Trusts the sustenance to perpetuate their munificence and continue to provide direction to the broader Tata group as its major shareholders.

The as yet unspoken fear is that the listing, which the Tata Sons board is hell bent upon, will provide opportunities to market manipulators and unscrupulous investors to seize control of Tata Sons from the Trusts and irretrievably damage the very nature and complexion of the 150-year-old group. This is not mere speculation, but over time, can be a distinct and tragic possibility.

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Curiously, the Tata Sons board is silent on its insistence for listing, except to vaguely refer to unlocking value. As the Trust cannot go against the will of the settlors and liquidate their shares, the question is for whom does listing unlock value? Is there a sinister design in this insistence on listing?



The elephant in the room — or to stretch a metaphor — the orca in the ocean, is the 18.4% shares held by the Shapoorji Pallonji group. These shares were acquired over a period of time by Shapoor Mistry’s grandfather and father, largely from Dorab RD Tata and Rodabeh Sawhney, siblings of JRD Tata. JRD told me, in one of his last interviews, that his father died in debt to Sir Dorab Tata and he had to repay that debt, leaving little for his family. Both his siblings were without issue and sought to raise capital to support themselves and thus sold their shares in tranches to the Mistrys.



The Mistry family’s investment was more sentimental and a matter of pride. Pallonji Mistry, Shapoor’s father, was known as the Phantom of Bombay House, making his silent appearance only at Tata Sons’ board meetings. In JRD‘s regime, meetings were conducted with dignity, decorum and unanimity.

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The problem for the SP group is that it has painted itself into a deep, dark corner of debt – over Rs 50,000 crore — with unviable interest rates. It requires immediate liquidity to meet its obligations.

If Tata Sons is forced to list, the fear is not the 5% that would be initially offered to the public, but that it would unlock this 18.4% of the SP group.The listing would ascertain the market value of the shares, which at present is nebulous. The group may sell their share in tranches, which will depress value, or in one deal. This could entice an undesirable investor lured by the Tata name and legacy and the imprimatur of legitimacy to secure a foot in the door. This scenario is not impossible but very probable. It is to prevent this eventuality that the Trusts are fighting on multiple fronts to prevent listing.



To pre-empt this, the Trusts had proposed to Tata Sons a settlement of ₹25,000 crore to the SP group to reduce the pressure on their balance sheet. A listing, if ever it happens, would take time, especially considering the volatility of the markets at present. Not only did the Tata Sons board not give it the attention it deserved, two trustees have approached the Charity Commissioner alleging undue interference by Tata Trusts in the commercial decisions of Tata Sons.

This complaint to the Charity Commissioner is an attempt to secure a similar order against the Sir Dorab Tata Trust (SDTT) as they did against the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), prohibiting the latter from participating in the AGM of Tata Sons. This is imperative for them, for Chandra’s term as Director needs to be confirmed at the AGM, where the majority shareholder, Tata Trusts, would vote against him, thus ending his tenure as Director and Chairman.



These developments are being viewed with interest and concern in the boardrooms of the commercial capitals of the world. The Tatas truly internationalised the perception and acceptance of Indian business. The acquisition of iconic brands Tetley, Corus Steel and Jaguar Land Rover was welcomed because the calling card on the negotiating table bore the name Tata.

If there is even an iota of a possibility of the Tata Trusts being ousted from Tata Sons, the international repercussions will be far-reaching and deeply consequential. Prime Minister Modi and his government have worked tirelessly and unceasingly to promote the image of India as a fair and just environment for business. All these efforts will be nullified if the desired result, a prevalence of ownership, is not the final outcome. That is why this is not just an ordinary boardroom battle but a test of the just and fair investment environment that this government is trying to promote and prides itself on.

The author is a veteran journalist and promoter of Spenta Multimedia.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.