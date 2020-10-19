  • MORE MARKET STATS

Targeting elderly for Covid vaccine roll-out will benefit from anti-ageing drugs to bolster immune response

By: |
October 19, 2020 5:00 AM

At a time when there are uncertainties surrounding the efficacy and duration of protection of a Covid-19 vaccine, the best shot for India and other countries would be to consider supplements that increase the chances of the vulnerable getting due protection.

Some experts fear vaccines may not even meet the 50% efficacy threshold that the WHO has advised for vaccine candidates qualifying for use.Some experts fear vaccines may not even meet the 50% efficacy threshold that the WHO has advised for vaccine candidates qualifying for use.

Immunosenescence—or the immune system losing its vigour in the elderly—is perhaps one of the factors why Covid-19 has affected the old disproportionately in many countries. What makes it worse, though, is the fact that it is likely to undermine vaccine protection among seniors. Some experts fear vaccines may not even meet the 50% efficacy threshold that the WHO has advised for vaccine candidates qualifying for use.

While some vaccines have reported equal efficacy in older as well as younger subjects, some others have shown considerably reduced response amongst seniors. As countries draw up their vaccine roll-out plans—India is targeting, among others, elderly people with co-morbidities for first vaccines that will become available in the country—they have to contend with this problem.

Related News

Against such a backdrop, interventions that will pump-prime the immune system among the elderly, as Nature reports, could become quite important. A high-potential intervention could be a class of anti-ageing drugs that inhibit a protein called mTOR that is a key element of cell-growths pathways. A 2018 study involving 264 participants receiving low-dose mTOR inhibitor showed that those received the drug had lower incidence of infections and responded better to the flu vaccine.

At a time when there are uncertainties surrounding the efficacy and duration of protection of a Covid-19 vaccine, the best shot for India and other countries would be to consider supplements that increase the chances of the vulnerable getting due protection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Targeting elderly for Covid vaccine roll-out will benefit from anti-ageing drugs to bolster immune response
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Across the Aisle: PM Modi is a cautious leader with a strong bias towards crony capitalism, writes P Chidambaram
2Fifth column: Bollywood stands for real secular values that need to be cherished, writes Tavleen Singh
3Down and under: Australian Open, PGA Championship get the axe due to Covid-19