India’s healthcare landscape is at a pivotal juncture. With over more than half of the population in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities grappling with limited infrastructure, specialist shortages, and rising chronic disease burdens, the promise of advanced diagnostic imaging stands out as a transformative force.

These technologies not only enable early diagnosis but also promote sustainability and equitable access, ultimately easing the economic strain of late-stage treatments.

Technological frontiers driving precision diagnostics

Recent strides in diagnostic imaging have redefined early detection, particularly vital for low-resource settings where delays exacerbate disease progression. AI-powered tools now analyse CT, MRI, mammography, PET/CT, and ultrasound scans with unprecedented speed and accuracy, identifying subtle anomalies like micro-calcifications in breast cancer or early stroke markers that human eyes might miss.

Hybrid modalities such as PET/MRI fuse metabolic and structural data, offering oncologists a comprehensive view that accelerates personalised treatment plans and may improve survival rates for the patients.

Portable, low-field MRI systems and point-of-care ultrasound devices further democratise access. These innovations reduce scan times from hours to minutes, minimising patient discomfort and enabling same-day interventions in resource-scarce hospitals.

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Cloud-integrated platforms facilitate real-time image sharing across networks, allowing remote centralised data processing and analysis, with a hub and spoke model. In India, where non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions account for nearly 65% deaths, advanced technologies shift the paradigm from reactive to proactive care, catching issues at reversible stages.

Embedding sustainability in imaging ecosystems

Sustainability is no longer optional; it’s imperative for scalable healthcare. Traditional imaging equipment may have certain limitations with energy consumption and operations in low-resource settings. However, with “green radiology,” where AI-optimized protocols reduce energy consumption by automating dose adjustments and prioritising low-radiation sequences, are need of the hour.

For instance, helium-free MRI reduces dependency on resource-crunched helium and can easily be installed even in low-resource areas, thereby helping deliver quality imaging right where it’s needed.

Renewable energy powered mobile imaging vans and labs, equipped with solar panels, address India’s rural requirements without inflating carbon footprints.

Automated systems further amplify this by digitising workflows, reducing the physical transport of systems and enabling predictive maintenance via IoT sensors. For tier 2/3 facilities, these measures foster resilient operations amid climate pressures and budget constraints.

Bridging access gaps for inclusive care

Most tier 2,3 cities and rural areas in India face stark disparities, for instance, just one radiologist per million residents versus metros’ abundance. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can close this gap through shared diagnostic hubs.

Portable units on wheels reach remote hamlets, slashing referral times from weeks to days. This boosts patient trust and can optimise bed utilization in overcrowded district hospitals, where early diagnosis could avert many of the admissions for advanced cancers.

Late diagnoses inflate India’s annual healthcare spend. Early imaging flips this script: detecting tuberculosis or retinopathy at inception can cut treatment expenses by half and boost productivity via fewer disability days.

These innovations tailor solutions to local needs, enabling sustainable models that scale across regions. The diagnostic imaging’s triad of AI-enabled technology, sustainability, and equitable access holds the key to empowering India beyond metros.

Leaders must champion cross-sector collaborations to scale these advancements, ensuring early diagnosis translates into thriving communities and a lighter economic burden. The time for action is now; investing here promises not just healthier patients, but a healthier nation.

The writer is MD, Siemens Healthcare

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.