A decade after its launch, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of India’s greatest digital public infrastructure success stories. The numbers continue to astonish. In June alone, UPI processed transactions worth `28.9 lakh crore, about 20% higher than a year earlier, while average daily volumes touched a record 757 million. Digital payments have become an integral part of everyday commerce, from roadside vendors to organised retailers.

Yet beneath this spectacular growth lies a structural concern. Just two players — PhonePe and Google Pay — account for around 80% of all UPI transactions. Like telecom and civil aviation, the ecosystem has effectively become a duopoly despite repeated attempts to broaden participation. Unlike conventional oligopolies, consumers have not suffered higher prices because UPI transactions remain free. But concentration still matters. Dominant platforms tend to attract more users, merchants, and data, making it progressively harder for challengers to build scale. Over time, that can reduce innovation, limit consumer choice, and increase systemic risks in infrastructure.

The zero-price model has another consequence: someone still has to bear the cost of running the system. Banks and third-party application providers together incur an estimated Rs 10,000-12,000 crore annually in maintaining and expanding the UPI ecosystem, upgrading technology, strengthening cybersecurity, and combating increasingly sophisticated fraud. The government’s Rs 2,000-crore incentive scheme — covering low-value BHIM-UPI merchant transactions and promoting RuPay debit cards — offsets only a small part of this burden.

According to the Department of Financial Services, the support compensates for barely 11% of industry costs and about 14% of the potential merchant discount rate (MDR) collected. As transaction volumes continue to surge, the gap between costs and revenues will only widen, raising legitimate questions about the long-term sustainability of a system that is expected to remain free for every user, regardless of the nature or size of the transaction.

It is therefore unsurprising that demands for a sustainable revenue model have persisted. Even after the finance ministry categorically ruled out MDR last year, the debate has refused to fade. Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance questioned the financial sustainability of digital payments and called for a viable revenue model. Importantly, it did not advocate charging every UPI user.

Rather, it suggested protecting individuals and small merchants while considering reasonable charges for large commercial establishments, organised retailers, e-commerce platforms, and other high-volume users. Such an approach deserves serious consideration. There is little evidence that a modest fee on large-value or high-volume transactions would materially dent adoption. Brazil’s Pix, often cited as UPI’s closest equivalent, exempts smaller merchants while allowing charges for larger businesses. India could adopt a similarly calibrated approach that preserves financial inclusion while creating a stable source of revenue for the ecosystem.

ALSO READ From farm output to income

There is another compelling reason for rethinking the current policy. A zero-MDR regime has unintentionally entrenched the dominance of the largest payment apps. New entrants find it almost impossible to build viable business models when the core payments service generates no revenue, even as compliance, technology, and customer acquisition costs continue to rise.

Rather than relying on artificial market-share caps, policymakers should focus on making the market more contestable by creating commercially sustainable conditions for challengers to emerge. UPI has already achieved extraordinary scale and transformed the way India pays. Its next phase should be about ensuring that the ecosystem remains financially viable, technologically resilient, and genuinely competitive. A carefully designed MDR for large commercial users would not undermine UPI’s success; it could well help preserve it.