Tackling the migrant crisis: Stimulus package must correct imbalance in the labour market

Nothing has been said about the possible fallout of outmigration on cities they have fled.

Of the many challenges that India has come to face post the Covid-led lockdowns, two are turning out to be especially thorny, viz., (i) how to revive the shut economy, and (ii) how to address the problems confronted by ‘migrants’. Migrants here comprise those (i) who have fled cities that had been their home, place of work, of education and entertainment for years, (ii) who were part of a massive uprising in Mumbai that followed lockdown 2.0, carrying placards that read ‘allow us to go home, we do not want to stay here’, and (iii) who happen to be stranded and are held up in shelter camps and roadsides. An important addition to these groups is the privileged class that has been lifted out from Kota in special buses on the grounds that it consists of ‘our people’, shedding all canons of cooperative federalism. A divide between ‘our people’ versus ‘the rest’ is now the newest feature in India’s demography.

For the first challenge, a mega-stimulus package equal to about 10% of GDP has just been announced. In respect of the second challenge, a somewhat simplistic recipe involving the transportation of migrants to their native places is under implementation to lighten their pain and misery.

Nothing has been said about the possible fallout of outmigration on cities they have fled. How rural economies will make do without the benefit of remittances from migrants they have depended on for years, and how will they take on and absorb a load of incoming migrants does not seem to be a matter concern. Meanwhile, as lockdown 3.0 with a menu of relaxations comes into effect, industry and businesses have set out alarm bells for recalling migrants.

In order to get a broader grip, let me place this issue in the context of the structure of migration and its role in the economy. The Census defines a migrant in terms of the place of birth and place of the last residence and provides important details in respect of (i) the duration of residence of migrants in place of enumeration, (ii) migration from the place of the last residence to the place of enumeration, and (iii) reasons.

The Census 2011 counted 141.9 million persons having been added to India’s population as migrants during the 2001-2011 decade. Of these, there were 29.9 million, 22.2% of the total migrants moved from rural to urban, another 22% moved between urban areas—mainly from the relatively smaller towns to large cities. According to the Census, rural-to-urban and urban-to-urban migrations are driven by economic factors, job opportunities, education, and similar developmental prospects. On the other hand, rural-to-rural and urban-to-rural migrations are led by social factors; marriage is one of the dominant ones.

Rural-to-urban, and to a significant extent, urban-to-urban migrations, have historically been a ubiquitous feature of the global economy. These have formed an integral part of the process of economic development and structural change, releasing surplus labour from agriculture and putting them in high productivity industrial and services sectors. There is enough literature that speaks of the economic benefits of such migrations. Migration has played a similar role in India where the evidence of its economic impact is unambiguous: states that have a higher proportion of rural-to-urban and urban-to-urban migrants such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Punjab have a higher per capita income, and those that have a low proportion of such migrants, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, and UP being the principal ones, continue to remain stuck in low-income traps.

What Covid-led lockdown has done is to disrupt the established patterns of migration, reversing migration. This is no ordinary disruption. Globally, barring a few instances of short-duration displacement of population caused by tsunamis, there is no evidence of ‘reverse migration’ that India could benefit from. Urban literature, too, does not shed any light on ‘reverse migration’ of the kind India is witnessing.

How should then the issue of ‘migration’ be addressed? No one knows. One option is to rely on market forces. Migration in India, in any case, has not been a part of any planned exercise, it has occurred in response to demand as posited in the Harris-Todaro model. If it sounds too liberal, a second alternative is to rework the stimulus package that, on the one hand, aims at supporting the sectors most affected by the closure and at correcting the imbalance in the labour market on the other.

The former is necessary for revival, but insufficient without a functioning labour market. A third alternative is to replace the six urban missions, including housing for all, smart cities, a livelihood mission and several others. The evidence from the lockdown-led migrations is loud and clear: none of the missions benefitted any of the migrants or else, they will not put their lives at high risk as they have done now. IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva recently said: “Covid-19 is a crisis like no other”—let the response to the crisis be “like no other”.

The author is former director and distinguished professor, National Institute of Urban Affairs. Views are personal.