Swadeshi Jagran representative on RBI board & exit of Nachiket Mor; hurting RBI autonomy will impact investment

Risky gambit for RBI’s autonomy

The exchange rate of the national currency is not a measure of its power or its prosperity. It is not a totem of its manhood. It is a price, and like other prices, it fluctuates. In the case of the rupee the buyers and sellers are many and they are spread round the world. If foreigners decide to invest in India to buy shares or start a factory, they bring their money, say American dollars, and buy rupees. The exchange rate of the rupee goes up. If foreigners are discouraged to invest in India or they doubt its policies, they sell rupees and buy dollars to take their money home. The rupee thus falls.

Recently, not just the rupee, but a number of emerging economy currencies have been falling against the dollar. The Argentinian and Turkish currencies have fared the worst. The tax cut legislated by the Americans has given incentives for Americans to bring their dollars back. Add to this the high price of oil which India needs to buy (to keep the middle class who buy cars and scooters happy), and this drains dollars abroad which come out of India’s reserves.

It would be tempting to say that we should shore up the rupee. That would mean spending our dollar reserves to sell dollars and buy rupees. But it may not succeed if the markets see it as a sign of panic and test India’s ability to defend a certain level for the rupee/dollar rate. The UK lost several billion pounds in a week in 1992 trying to defend a certain exchange rate of the pound against the German mark and then had to abandon the effort.

RBI is following the correct strategy of smoothening the turbulence without pegging a definite level. It rightly points to the worldwide decline of currencies against the dollar. But it seems that, just as the government is on the brink of completing a successful five-year term, its ideological champions are impatient for change. The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has succeeded in having one of its ideologues appointed as director on RBI’s board last month. This attracted adverse comments from the international financial press. Now they have gone for the kill. Nachiket Mor, a most talented person whom I have known for twenty years, has been a leading banker with ICICI. He was the pioneer in helping self-help-groups run by women extend financial inclusion. He was appointed as director for one term of three years which ended in 2017. This was renewed for three more years. But the SJM gas got him sacked because he had worked for the Gates Foundation. This was known at the time of his first appointment and his extension last year. Even so, he has been removed.

This is because his association with a foreign charity is poisonous to the SJM. Thus, now, on the board of RBI, there is only one person with banking experience.

The point of making a fuss about this publicly is that it will harm India’s international standing and the reputation of RBI and its independence from day-to-day interference by the government. Of course, the government is sovereign and can do what it likes. It can surrender its policy to SJM or even the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. But the damage will be acute. The prime minister proudly and correctly claims that his policies have made India a good place for foreign investors. But this can be reversed very quickly if quixotic people are allowed to run monetary policy.

The SJM is a xenophobic body which believes in autarkic economic policies. This is not new. After independence, India plunged into the worst case of autarkic industrial policy, though with a shiny socialist label. Our manufacturing industry stagnated and India missed the bus when Asian economies, such as South Korea and Taiwan, became manufacturing giants by importing capital and exporting goods. India was bankrupt by 1991. Its gold reserves had to be sold to secure a loan from IMF in 1991. The economy recovered only after the fallacious policy of national self sufficiency was abandoned by Rao and Singh..

India rarely achieves sustained growth for fifteen years. The spurt in the first decade of this century fizzled out during UPA 2. The Modi government has revived growth for five years at 7%. If re-elected, it can, with good policies, continue its growth performance for five more years. But it will require substantial sums of FDI. This can come only if the world out there respects its economic policies as rational and prudent.

‘Swadeshism’ was tried by Congress. It copied the Soviet Union. Both examples ended in tears. It is no time to give it another try.

Perhaps it is too late. If so, we will look back on BJP/NDA’s 2014-2019 tenure as a memorable experience which did not last. I hope I am wrong.

The author is a prominent economist and labour peer