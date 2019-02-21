Surveillance state: Release of data from China shows restricted freedom citizens enjoy

A discovery by Victor Gevers, a Dutch cybersecurity researcher who revealed the said data on Twitter last week, has given a rare glimpse into China’s extensive surveillance of Xinjiang, a remote region in the west of the country, home to an ethnic minority population that is largely Muslim. The database was a compilation of real-time data on more than 2.5 million people in western China, updated constantly with GPS coordinates of their precise whereabouts. Alongside their names, dates of birth, places of employment, sex, home address, official identification card number, etc., there were notes on the places that they had most recently visited. The database Gevers found appeared to have been recording people’s movements, tracked by facial recognition technology.

And now, questions of privacy and freedom abound, but this kind of extensive surveillance is not new for China, which is known to have strict internet surveillance and censorship rules, or the US, for that matter, ever since Edward Snowden, in 2014, leaked details of extensive phone and internet surveillance by American intelligence agencies to the media. In the Chinese case, the New York Times reports that the ruling government has established a robust and nation-wide facial recognition and artificially intelligent surveillance system with more than 200 million surveillance cameras, with the aim of tracking the exact movements of citizens. And what these cameras and video feeds are used for in the politically tense atmosphere of Xinjiang, no matter the rest of the country, does not bode well for the minority communities there. The province has been subject to severe security measures by the Chinese government over the past few years in the name of quashing and cleansing the society of extremist movements, like internment camps that the government says are vocational training centres designed to rid the region of latent extremism. Despite a UN committee reporting last year that these centres could be used against those peacefully exercising their rights, thus facilitating the “criminal profiling” of ethnic and religious minorities, and more such international condemnations from human rights groups and national governments, greater concerted international action continues to be absent, placing the lives of the ethnic minorities in further jeopardy.